Top-5: Fleury joins Luongo in 2nd place in history for the most games played

The Canadiens ended their losing streak by winning last night against the Sharks in San Jose.

But the Canadiens’ game wasn’t the only one taking place across the NHL.

More than half of Tuesday’s games were decided by one goal, including four in either overtime or shootout.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Xv3AoBSs5P pic.twitter.com/ZX6Ms7eiqT — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 5, 2025

1: Marc-André Fleury ties Luongo

Marc-André Fleury will quickly enter the Hall of Fame when he retires.

He has quite a decorated career, after all!

Last night, Flower was in net for his team against the Bruins in Boston. It was his 1,044th career game… which allowed him to tie Roberto Luongo for 2nd place in league history:

Did you know that tonight marks 1,044 games played for Marc-Andre Fleury? He is now tied for the second-most games played by a goaltender in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/TbNudZISVS — NHL (@NHL) February 5, 2025

Fleury will be able to take sole possession of 2nd place by the end of the season, but it will be impossible for him to catch Martin Brodeur in 1st place in history.

Brodeur played 1,266 career games. The gap is too large…

Note that the Bruins spoiled Fleury’s great night by winning the game 3-0.

2: Nylander’s hat trick

In their victory, David Pastrnak recorded an assist in an eleventh consecutive game:

William Nylander plays an important role in the Leafs’ success in Toronto.

FUN FACT: William Nylander’s hat trick tonight comes exactly eight years after his first and only other career hat trick (Feb. 4, 2017)! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/JU313Qe5O5 — NHL (@NHL) February 5, 2025

We saw it last night: he helped his team win 6-3 in Calgary with a dominant performance.The star player for the Leafs finished the game with a hat trick:

Nylander’s hat trick was scored exactly eight years to the day after his first career hat trick in the NHL.

3: A beautiful goal by Kent Johnson

What a coincidence!Note that the captain of the Leafs, Auston Matthews, also stood out in the game with three assists.Joseph Woll was also solid in net to help his team secure just a fifth win in ten games.Wow, wow, wow!

That’s the general reaction that fans had after seeing this goal by Kent Johnson.

It’s true that it is magnificent:

OH MY KENT JOHNSON!! KJ hit the spin cycle pic.twitter.com/VttbtRVunA — NHL (@NHL) February 5, 2025

Patrick Kane, get out of this body!No kidding, it takes exceptional skills to score on a backhand after performing a spin-o-rama, and Johnson executed his deke flawlessly.

Let’s just say his shot in the top corner didn’t give veteran James Reimer, who was in net for the Sabres, much of a chance.

However, Johnson’s goal was not enough to help the Blue Jackets win.

4: Ovi gets even closer to the record

The Sabres won the game 3-2 thanks to a two-goal performance from Alex Tuch.17.Why 17?

Because that’s the number of goals Alex Ovechkin needs to score before officially breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record.

The captain of the Capitals scored his 878th career goal last night into an empty net.

And he did it in style… with only 0.1 seconds left on the clock in the third period.

You can’t make this stuff up:

ALEX OVECHKIN BUZZER BEATER! Just 17 goals to go in the #Gr8Chase! pic.twitter.com/8LvbX54RY8 — NHL (@NHL) February 5, 2025

Of course, it’s really just a matter of time at this point.

The Capitals have 29 more games to play this season… but Ovi might still run out of time.

5: Dylan Guenther plays the hero at the last second

Note that the Caps, who have seven wins in their last ten games, managed to beat the Panthers 6-3.Everything is going well in Washington, where the Capitals sit in 2nd place in the NHL standings this morning.

Let’s move to overtime in the game between the Flyers and the Utah team.

And you’ll understand after seeing this sequence:

DYLAN GUENTHER WITH THE LAST-SECOND HEROICS! With time winding down in the extra frame, Guenther scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner. pic.twitter.com/wBwjC8Kzbt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 5, 2025

Dylan Guenther surprised everyone at the end of the overtime period by coming in at full speed into the Flyers’ zone… before firing a perfect shot into the top of the net.

Overtime

A goal truly worthy of the plays of the week, especially considering it allowed Utah to win 3-2!Note also that in the game, Matvei Michkov (15:39 of ice time) was held scoreless for a seventh consecutive game.The young star player of the Flyers is going through a tough time right now.

– Big win for the Canucks against the Avalanche.

– A scare for Crosby.

Sidney Crosby has gone to the Pens locker room after colliding with Luke Hughes and Erik Haula pic.twitter.com/8ThWlkFuMm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 5, 2025

– He was able to return to the game:

Sidney Crosby RETURNS after an injury scare, and fans erupt in applause pic.twitter.com/Eacb0hCVcG — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 5, 2025

– Patrick Kane now holds the record for the most goals scored in shootouts.

The holder of the record for the most shootout goals in NHL history with 53. Patrick Kane pic.twitter.com/hjJbzn1UgB — NHL (@NHL) February 5, 2025

– He helped the Wings win a seventh straight game:

SEVEN STRAIGHT WINS FOR THE RED WINGS!! pic.twitter.com/I4AHLIfuar — NHL (@NHL) February 5, 2025

– He knows how to make new friends.

BRANDON SAAD! He’s got his first goal with the @GoldenKnights! pic.twitter.com/FpUZrFSulZ — NHL (@NHL) February 5, 2025

– Ugh…

The five-second rule counts for mouth guards, right? pic.twitter.com/A3GBO9LCt7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 5, 2025

– Well done.

Grab that puck! Rodrigo Abols has his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/ibMdkJzLa2 — NHL (@NHL) February 5, 2025

– Too easy!

Un 22e but cette saison pour Connor McDavid pic.twitter.com/lqPDvKASpf — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 5, 2025

– He’s good, that one.

Do your thing, Brandon Hagel pic.twitter.com/u7ZM28IEyS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 5, 2025

Sens announce Shane Pinto will not return to tonight’s game after this awkward collision in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/9tvKCyVsNx — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 5, 2025

– Oh.

Three games tonight in the NHL, including the Habs' match against the Kings: