The man accused of killing the Gaudreau brothers claims that they were more drunk than he was

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Sean Higgins is a name that will, by necessity, mark the history of the NHL. It is the name of the man who is accused of having killed Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau last summer.

He has spent the last few months defending himself, and now he has taken a different approach to try to have his indictment overturned. Basically, without accusing the Gaudreau brothers of anything, Sean Higgins claims that the two brothers were more drunk than he was at the time of the accident.

He does not want to use this to blame the victims. His angle is to seek “clarifications on how the measurements were taken” in the case in order to convince a judge to drop the charges.

This is what is reported in a TVA Sports article, which reports the news.

Of course, it is logical to note that Sean Higgins and his team are taking measures to get by, as one should not expect the man to give up and want to spend the rest of his life in prison.

He could face 60 years in prison.

That said, it is clear that bringing the brothers’ blood alcohol levels into the discussion, knowing that the case is very important in the eyes of many members of the public, is… risky. Let’s put it this way.

Even though Johnny (0.129%) and Matthew (0.134%) had higher alcohol levels than Higgins (0.087%) according to tests performed after the accident, it still remains that the brothers did nothing illegal.

They were not driving a car.

But for the man who drove over the legal limit after drinking, it’s another story. And one might think that the tactics used by Sean Higgins’ team resemble a hail mary: going all out to try to get out of this.

To be continued, therefore.


