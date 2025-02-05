Skip to content
The joy of playing hockey questioned by Patrik Laine

 Maxime Truman
Stanley25 is back for a third season, much to the delight of several listeners… and to the great little detriment of some people. Sorry to those people…

The second episode of our season 3 was posted online just a few minutes ago, and there is no shortage of topics this week.

We are still waiting for Joshua Roy’s autograph session…

The Calder Trophy is slipping away from Lane Hutson…

“Talents” of street rapper Justin Trudeau…

Refusal to pick up a bill from Juraj Slafkovsky…

Spitting on the floor in an NHL arena…

Beef between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson…

Tightness of the seats at the Bell Centre…

Professional projects of Jacob Fowler…

Short-term future in Laval for Jakub Dobes…

Booing during the national anthems…

Joy of playing hockey from Patrik Laine…

No, you won’t be bored listening/watching the podcast. Especially since this week, we condensed the regular episode into 30 minutes. That has been our goal for a while. We did it, Jean!

Does Patrik Laine like playing hockey?
I brought up the topic of Laine’s recent difficulties at around the middle of the podcast, and JT provided an interesting angle. According to Jean, Laine is not an elite player. He’s not even in the top 100 NHL players.

“Patrik Laine, you shouldn’t rank him too high, and you shouldn’t rank him too low. You really have to take him for what he is.” — Jean Trudel

It was then that I reminded Jean that people don’t blame Laine for lacking talent. Rather, it’s his lack of involvement and desire that bothers them. Jean then offered a response that makes us think.

“Laine is not a hockey player. He doesn’t want to play hockey. Sidney Crosby eats hockey. He eats it all the time. Patrik Laine, at first, he wanted to be a goalie. His father forced him to be a forward. He doesn’t want to play hockey. If he had the choice to be a professional gamer or a hockey player, he would rather be a professional gamer.” — Jean Trudel

Patrik Laine remains a designated hitter in baseball… or a super sub in soccer.

Agree or disagree with this statement?

To watch the entire episode, click HERE.


In Brief

It wasn’t me.

– Tony Marinaro and I shared some information about the salaries of certain players from CF Montreal yesterday on BPM Sports.

– Vrioni and Neal have not joined the group on natural turf.

– Why does Donald Trump have the World Cup trophy behind him?

