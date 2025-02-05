The Canadiens find their way back to victory in San Jose

The Canadiens find their way back to victory in San JoseJonathan Di Gregorio
Tonight’s lineup
It was actually Toffoli who caused the penalty to Juraj Slafkovsky that led to the Sharks’ goal.
The visitors took advantage of this power play to regain the lead thanks to Brendan Gallagher’s 12th goal. On the play, Dach and Newhook also collected their second point of the game.
Unfortunately, the Canadiens were unable to hold onto this lead as the Sharks also scored during a power play granted after Arber Xhekaj’s penalty when Toffoli tied the game at 3-3, assisted by Celebrini and Jake Walman.
Overtime
– Good question!
Is Evans to Armia the new Caufield to Suzuki?
– Great Monty!
