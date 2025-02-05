Shane Wright has the same number of points as Slaf (with two more games played)

In Brief

In 2022, the Canadiens decided to select Juraj Slafkovsky with the first overall pick in the NHL draft.We know what happened next: Nemec was selected by the Devils, Logan Cooley was the choice of the (former) Coyotes… And Shane Wright had his name called by the Kraken at 4th overall.We all remember the look he shot at the Canadiens' table!It took time before Wright established himself as an NHL player, but he is doing what he needs to do this season in Seattle.In fact, he is having an even better season than Slaf in terms of goals, and both guys are tied in points.Wright currently has the upper hand over the Canadiens player:I'm not saying that the Canadiens made the wrong choice.Not at all, actually.Slaf is only 20 years old… And it's way, way too early to think that the Canadiens made a mistake selecting him with the very first pick.But in reality, Slaf has only 29 points in 50 games, and that's not super exceptional production for a guy who was picked first overall.He is only in his third season in the National Hockey League, and we must not forget that aspect: but it is normal to see some questioning when Wright has the same number of points as him in almost as many games… While Wright is currently playing his first full season in the National Hockey League.Especially since he is playing on the third line of his team! Slaf, on the other hand, has been playing on the first line since the end of last season…The development of all players is different, and Wright had to go through the American League before reaching the NHL. We'll have to wait and see if the Kraken's plan worked out in a few years… But for now, it's worth noting that both are almost on the same pace this season.