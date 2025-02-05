Skip to content
Owen Beck played like a guy who deserves a real shot in the NHL

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Since Emil Heineman got injured, the Canadiens are searching a bit.

When he was there, the club’s bottom-6 was much more stable, and the last two lines had an identity on the ice. But without him, things are shaking up much more than before.

When a team is one Emil Heineman away from being affected, it means they are lacking good elements to make the playoffs. And I say this with all respect for Heineman, who was having a great season before being hit by a car.

To replace Heineman, the Canadiens have conducted several tests. And too often, it was the Michael Pezzetta test that was conducted.

Yesterday, Owen Beck was tested. He was brought in a bit by necessity (the Canadiens’ call-up plan revolves around guys already in California for the AHL All-Star Game)… but at the same time, no one forced Martin St-Louis to play him.

And let’s say that in his fourth game in the NHL and his third this year, Beck looked better than in the others. He played excellent hockey in the role he was asked to fill.

Beck was involved (one wonders if Patrik Laine took notes), and for a fourth-line guy, that was the right thing to do.

I expect to see Beck play tonight since I can’t see any logical reason for him not to play. If the team were in Montreal and the Rocket were in action, there would be a debate… but not here.

If he continues to play well, he will earn an audition in Montreal. And that’s all he can control.

After all, even if he should earn games up top by playing the right way, that doesn’t mean that in the short term, he will get a ton. Why? Because the Four Nations Tournament is approaching and because he benefits from playing big minutes with the Rocket.

And when Heineman returns, it will cut an opportunity.

That’s why, if he plays tonight, Beck needs to leave a calling card. We don’t know what the future holds for him in the short term, but he will undoubtedly want to be THE guy the Canadiens think of if they need to call someone up. Even if it’s just to play 10 minutes per game… on the wing.

And to be that guy, there are no 36 solutions: Beck needs to perform when he gets the chance. Being confident from the All-Star Game (three goals) has helped him, and he must build on that.

But still. Owen Beck is not the only player deserving of attention this morning. After all, even if it’s against the worst team in the league, the Canadiens found a way to win their game yesterday against the Sharks by a score of 4-3.

What do I take away from it?

1. Even though it wasn’t a perfect game, the Canadiens found a way to win. The execution wasn’t really perfect at the start of the game, but the team rallied.

In a results-oriented league, that’s what matters.

2. After nearly three years in charge, Martin St-Louis just got his 100th win as the Canadiens’ head coach. He became the 14th coach in the franchise’s history to reach such a milestone.

How many do you think he will get to?

3. If it weren’t for Samuel Montembeault, who had the mission to help his team win, the Canadiens might not have come away with the victory. He wasn’t perfect, but he did his job.

Against Macklin Celebrini (who is quite a player), he was notably impressive.

4. Patrik Laine had 13:45 on the ice yesterday. He wasn’t perfect, but he looked better than in previous games. Playing on a lesser line – and against a lesser opposition – probably helped him.

We’ll see how he responds tonight. After all, we want consistency in his game.

5. It was a special teams game yesterday. Both teams scored twice on the power play (Macklin Celebrini, Tyler Toffoli, Cole Caufield, and Brendan Gallagher) out of four opportunities.

And that doesn’t account for Joel Armia’s goal on a pass from Jake Evans while short-handed.

6. Lane Hutson got an assist on Cole Caufield’s goal. He became the second fastest rookie defender in Canadiens history to record 40 points in a season.

That’s notable.

7. Ahh, a good old 10:30 PM game to watch two bad teams hit the post (where’s Dr. Shot?) and see endless reviews in front of a wild crowd. I stayed awake for this?

The best part? We’re doing it again tonight. Hooray. I’m so happy. I love going to bed so late. I want fewer matchups against Boston and Toronto to have more boring games in the West.


overtime

The Canadiens will not practice this morning. The only thing on the agenda today is the last game of the trip in California, which will be in Los Angeles. The game will take place at 10:30 PM.

The team’s goal? Stay #InTheMix by winning.

We can assume that Michael Pezzetta will not play, that the lines will remain unchanged, and that Jakub Dobes will be in net. But will Logan Mailloux be used? I’m not sure.

If so, will he take Jayden Struble’s spot… or David Savard’s?

