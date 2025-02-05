Owen Beck played like a guy who deserves a real shot in the NHL

Owen Beck was told by a lot of teams at the NHL draft that they thought he should be more physical. He listened. Here he is on the forecheck, creating a scoring chance with two heavy hits. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/74julZ3aPb — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 5, 2025

#Habs Owen Beck said his confidence from last night’s #AHL All-Star Game carried over into his play tonight. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 5, 2025

Félicitations à Marty pour sa 100e victoire dans la LNH en tant qu’entraîneur-chef! Congrats Marty on 100 wins as an @NHL head coach!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Xtg2oXGhUb — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 5, 2025

meilleur duo d’infériorité numérique, c’est ça qui est ça best PK duo in the league, don’t @ us#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Wc4RnDxjc4 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 5, 2025

#FunFact: with an assist on Cole Caufield’s PPG, #Habs Lane Hutson became the 2nd fastest rookie defenseman in #GoHabsGo history to record 40 points in a season! — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 5, 2025

