More players with at least 10 goals: the CH at the top of the league

Teams with the most players with 10 goals or more this season Canadiens: 9

Capitals: 9

Hurricanes: 9 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) February 5, 2025

In a nutshell

The Dodgers are still doing well, but it’s a nice acquisition for Chicago. https://t.co/x22jWe34f3 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 5, 2025

Now the last 9 wins for the Canadiens have been comebacks https://t.co/gS6XUioXdf — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) February 5, 2025

Bogdan Konyushkov on fellow Habs prospect Ivan Demidov: “He’s a good guy, without any pretensions, I know that Montreal is waiting for him…what he’s doing now is really cool, I’m really happy for him.” pic.twitter.com/jpHFcWjlgP — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 4, 2025

Shane Wright’s pace this season: 17 goals

28 assists

45 points

82 shots (21.2 shooting percentage) He’s still only 21 years old? pic.twitter.com/cZbiKfvQ8V — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) February 5, 2025

During yesterday’s game, Alex Newhook and Joel Armia were two of the four scorers for the Canadiens. Brendan Gallagher (12th goal of the season) and Cole Caufield (26th goal of the season) were the other scorers.Newhook and Armia both scored their 10th goal of the campaign.This is significant as it allows the Canadiens to have nine scorers with at least 10 goals this season. It’s interesting because it places the Canadiens at the top of the league (along with the Capitals and the Hurricanes) in that regard.Seeing that the team has nine scorers with at least 10 goals is noteworthy as it means that in 53 games, many players contribute approximately at least once to the scoring in five games.This stands out, in my eyes.It is disappointing to see that the talented Juraj Slafkovsky is not among the nine guys with at least 10 goals this season (he has eight goals, just like Josh Anderson), but well.That’s another debate, though.But it is also interesting because last year, in 82 games, the Canadiens only had eight guys who were able to reach that mark. Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Brendan Gallagher, Joel Armia, and Alex Newhook are the only five guys currently on both lists.Juraj Slafkovsky (8) and Mike Matheson (3) have chances—especially Slaf—to be part of both lists. Sean Monahan, however, is no longer playing in town.Patrik Laine, Jake Evans, Emil Heineman, and Kirby Dach are the new additions to the list. Last year, only Evans was a regular on the Canadiens—and in the NHL, to be honest.In 53 games this season, the Canadiens score an average of 2.92 goals per game. Last year, it was 2.83, just a little less.— The Dodgers are making moves.— Ouch.— Marc-Édouard Vlasic does not play every game for his team. But the fact that he did not play yesterday (against the Canadiens) after saying that his team was not good stands out.— Still.— Ivan Demidov has support.— Shane Wright is waking up.