Logan Mailloux will face the Kings tonight

Last night, the Canadiens inserted Owen Beck into their lineup. With the young player who had been called up to provide extra personnel during the trip to the West, the opportunity to give him a chance was great.

That said, it’s worth noting that Beck wasn’t the only one recalled: Logan Mailloux was as well… but he didn’t play last night.

However, tonight will be different: Mailloux will be in uniform against the Kings.He will therefore play his sixth game of the season in the NHL.Mailloux will take the place of Jayden Struble, who will be left out.

That means that tonight, the Canadiens will have three lefties and three righties on their blue line. It’s worth noting that Mailloux will be paired with Mike Matheson on the first pair of the team.

Lane Hutson and Alexandre Carrier will be paired on the second duo, while Arber Xhekaj and David Savard will form the third pair.

That said, what will be particularly interesting is to see if Mailloux can hold his own defensively. We know it’s a challenge he faced during his call-up earlier this season… and we’ll have to see if he has improved in that regard.

He will have the opportunity to impress Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton… and especially, he will have the chance to do so against the team for which the one who drafted him, Marc Bergevin, works. I wonder if he will be at the game.

Bergevin can watch his last 1st rd draft pick in Montreal. https://t.co/J6L7KXL11Z — Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) February 6, 2025

Overtime

We will see if Mailloux, who had amassed three points in his five games in the NHL this season, will be able to prove his worth tonight.As for having him with the big club, this is a great opportunity to evaluate him.

We should expect Mailloux to be sent back to Laval after tonight’s game. After all, he is currently with the team out of necessity more than anything else… and it’s better to give him substantial minutes in Laval on a regular basis.

I expect the same for Owen Beck… although in Beck’s case, giving him both games this weekend in the event that Emil Heineman is not ready to return to play does not seem like a bad idea.