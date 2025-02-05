Deadline: “Kent Hughes is making calls for trades he would make in June”Félix Forget
Kent Hughes is making calls for trades he would make in June. – Pierre LeBrun.
« Before March 7, Kent Hughes would be interested in making a trade he would complete in June! » – @PierreVLeBrun
The new radar episode is available here https://t.co/KeTBgX2zFT pic.twitter.com/aPiLN44uy7 — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) February 5, 2025
The phone is ringing for Evans https://t.co/88rX5eElVX
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 5, 2025
In brief
She’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/FahGxCYQNe
— Peter Alper (@PeteAlper) February 5, 2025
WELCOME TO THE ST. LOUIS BLUES, CARTER. pic.twitter.com/OjfO8g4Vs5
— BarDown (@BarDown) February 5, 2025
I know the weather outside is frightful in Chicago tonight, but apparently that hasn’t scared away scouts from almost half of the NHL from watching the #Blackhawks vs Oilers
BOS
WSH
VAN
DET
WPG
ANA
NYR
UTAH
TB
CBJ
SEA
FLAS
NSH
SJ pic.twitter.com/n0BYoBwhFD
— Tab Bamford (@The1Tab) February 5, 2025
On a demandé à Kirby de choisir 15 chansons. Il nous en a envoyé 49
https://t.co/uDAyLPipOW
We asked Kirby for 15 songs. He gave us 49
https://t.co/HM6likAdEt#GoHabsGo | @SpotifyCanada pic.twitter.com/wSzyxLESAV
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 5, 2025