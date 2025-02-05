Crosby’s injury: A golden opportunity for Suzuki ahead of the Four Nations Tournament?

Last night, the Penguins faced the Devils at home.

The Pittsburgh team lost by a score of 3-2 in a shootout… But it was not the Penguins’ defeat that caught attention.

Sidney Crosby is being evaluated for an upper-body injury after this collision last night

During the game, Sidney Crosby got hurt when his arm got stuck between Luke Hughes and Erik Haula:Crosby had to leave the game temporarily, but he was able to return to finish the match.

That said, today, the Penguins’ captain had to miss his team’s practice because the team’s doctors wanted to examine him.

We don’t know what his health status looks like right now:

Questions need to be raised about his health… Because the Four Nations Tournament is fast approaching.

Canada will play its first game of the tournament in exactly one week. The match (against Sweden) will indeed be held at the Bell Centre.That said, we know that Crosby is supposed to be the captain of the Canadian team for the tournament. Will he be able to play, though?

This is where things get tricky right now…

Obviously, if Crosby cannot participate, Team Canada’s management will have to find a replacement for him.

At that level, perhaps it would be a golden opportunity for Nick Suzuki because he is having a big season and has interesting qualities for Canada.Nick Suzuki is not Sidney Crosby, and no one has said that either.But Suzuki, who is good defensively, responsible in the faceoff circle, and is the 12th highest scorer among centers in the NHL (!), has what it takes to represent Canada on the international stage.

Robert Thomas, Mark Scheifele, Connor Bedard, Zach Hyman, Tom Wilson…

Note that these guys could also prove to be interesting candidates for Canada.

It remains to be seen, and all of this will obviously depend on Crosby’s condition in the coming days. News should come quickly on this matter, though, since there isn’t much time left before the competition begins.

