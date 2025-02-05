Crosby’s injury: A golden opportunity for Suzuki ahead of the Four Nations Tournament?Marc-Olivier Cook
The Pittsburgh team lost by a score of 3-2 in a shootout… But it was not the Penguins’ defeat that caught attention.
Sidney Crosby is being evaluated for an upper-body injury after this collision last night
pic.twitter.com/wD228ah1qV
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 5, 2025
That said, today, the Penguins’ captain had to miss his team’s practice because the team’s doctors wanted to examine him.
We don’t know what his health status looks like right now:
Sidney Crosby is being evaluated for an upper-body injury, per coach Mike Sullivan.
No other information. @TheAthleticNHL
— Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) February 5, 2025
Questions need to be raised about his health… Because the Four Nations Tournament is fast approaching.
This is where things get tricky right now…
Obviously, if Crosby cannot participate, Team Canada’s management will have to find a replacement for him.
Suzuki ? https://t.co/Ox1wIr0xZc pic.twitter.com/KTpeXyqtfi
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) February 5, 2025
Robert Thomas, Mark Scheifele, Connor Bedard, Zach Hyman, Tom Wilson…
It remains to be seen, and all of this will obviously depend on Crosby’s condition in the coming days. News should come quickly on this matter, though, since there isn’t much time left before the competition begins.
