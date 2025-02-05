Cayden Primeau is the goalie of the month for January in the American Hockey League

On December 29, the Canadiens decided they had had enough.

The team sent Cayden Primeau down to the American Hockey League because the goaltender wasn’t performing in Montreal.

Cayden Primeau est nommé gardien du mois de janvier dans l’AHL Cayden Primeau named AHL Goalie of the Month for the month of January#GoRocket https://t.co/0qprpeMulf pic.twitter.com/WGl4EBb77M — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 5, 2025

From October to the end of December, it was really, really tough for the player involved.But now, Primeau has been on fire since his return to the American Hockey League.He has won his first nine games of the season with the Rocket, and his performances are not going unnoticed either.Primeau has been named Goaltender of the Month in the AHL:In nine games, Primeau has a record of 9-0-0, a goals-against average of 1.96, and a save percentage of .923.Things are really going well for him, to put it another way.

Seeing Primeau perform so well down there raises questions about what the Canadiens think of the situation. And it also makes one wonder what the organization’s plan is regarding the goaltender.

Because in Montreal, Jakub Dobes is playing like a guy who doesn’t deserve to be sent back to Laval.

It’s hard to move him out right now… And if Primeau continues to rack up wins, his performance in the American Hockey League is really going to start getting attention.

But ultimately, it’s interesting to see that Primeau has regained his confidence and is winning games again.

It remains to be seen if he will have another chance to prove himself in Montreal… or elsewhere in the National Hockey League.

In Brief

– Speaking of Dobes:

