Carey Price, Josh Gorges, and Travis Moen seen together at a hockey game

Carey Price, Josh Gorges & Travis Moen watching the Kelowna Rockets over the weekend pic.twitter.com/I87o7yafVV — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 3, 2025

Carey Price made a rare public appearance this weekend.The former goaltender for the Canadiens was seen at a WHL game in Kelowna between the local team, the Rockets, and the Swift Current Broncos, accompanied by his two former teammates Travis Moen and Josh Gorges.

The three “West guys” looked quite relaxed at Prospera Place during the game.

The three retired hockey players, who played together for the Canadiens from 2009 to 2014, have clearly remained good friends even after their time with the team, and it’s nice to see them spending time together.

Moreover, Kelowna, in addition to being Price’s place of residence, is the former junior team of Moen and Gorges, who were teammates from 2000 to 2002. So it’s a friendship that has lasted quite a while.

Unfortunately, the home team lost by a score of 6 to 3.By attending junior hockey games, is Price beginning to practice for a future role as a scout?

Although he doesn’t rule out the possibility of returning to hockey in a position with an NHL organization, for now, Price is keeping a low profile and is rarely seen in public.

Since his retirement, he has been spending time with his wife and their three young children—two daughters and a son.

In fact, the goaltender was spotted some time ago teaching his son how to skate.

However, even though he’s seen on skates, Price must protect his body and knee, and he has closed the door on any possibility of a return to the net for some time now.

Carey Price teaching his lil son how to skate pic.twitter.com/9jq5s84OZs — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 17, 2024

Although he is unofficially retired, the goaltender is still under contract with the Canadiens until the end of the 2025-26 season for an annual salary of $10.5 million.

Let’s remember that Price is the goaltender with the most wins in Canadiens history, with 361 victories in 712 starts.

In his career, the goaltender maintained a 2.51 goals against average, a .917 save percentage, as well as 49 shutouts, and it’s safe to say he won’t have to wait long before entering the Hockey Hall of Fame.

