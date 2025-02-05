Skip to content
A player on Gary Bettman: “I don’t know what that *guy is doing”

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Being a commissioner of a sports league will never please everyone. Big decisions have to be made, and it draws reactions.

Gary Bettman, who has a few work conflicts under his belt, does not always make the players happy. This is normal because, very clearly, it is part of the job.

But despite everything, according to a survey by The Athletic of 77 active NHL players, 45% of the surveyed players (35 players) do not want to see the commissioner retire.

(Credit: The Athletic)
It can’t be that bad… or are these guys the ones who will benefit the most from the salary cap increase?

However, among those who want to see him retire, there are still some guys with strong opinions. Among them, one (who remained anonymous) did say this:

I don’t know what that *guy is doing.

While the majority of players who want a change of commissioner are more nuanced (like: he has done good things, but it’s time to move on), this one clearly has a lot on his mind.

And we don’t really know why. If we knew who it was, it might be easier to speculate.

Let’s remember, much to the delight of several players, that the commissioner, who is well-liked by many owners, is slowly starting to think about retirement in the coming years.

However, nothing is official at this point.


