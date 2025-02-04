“There’s no business in the center” – Bob Hartley

“Kirby Dach is not a center!” Bob Hartley believes that the Canadiens need to find someone else for the second center position… pic.twitter.com/Fn1xSHu1wl — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 4, 2025

Earlier in the day, Bob Hartley took a few shots at Kirby Dach in an interview on BPM Sports The former coach claims that Dach does not have what it takes to be a center.

According to Hartley, the forward lacks commitment in his defensive play (“[he is] not able to play for 200 feet”) and he is unable to feed his line mates (“[he does not] have the ease of improving his wingers”).

Thus, Dach would not have the makings of a second center, but rather of a center, period.This may seem like a harsh judgment, but so far this season, it is hard not to agree with Hartley.In 52 games, the center has only 19 points, including 10 goals, but more importantly, he has a differential of minus-27 tied for last place in the NHL.This indeed shows certain defensive shortcomings in his play.Moreover, number 77 has gone scoreless in his last four games and has only two points (one goal, one assist, both in the same game) in his last seven games.In fact, for the past four games, his line has combined for just one point (an assist from Alex Newhook in the last game against Anaheim).

Since the beginning of the season, the Canadiens’ second line has been lacking offensive consistency as well as being frequently at risk in the defensive zone. It’s unfortunate to say, but that line is really slowing the team down.

Another issue with Dach as a center is his difficulty with faceoffs since the beginning of his career. Right now, his success rate is 39.3%, his second-best in his career. That is too low for a top center.Could moving the forward from center to wing be a solution?Possibly, by giving him fewer responsibilities, Dach could focus on the more offensive aspects of his game.

However, who would replace him? I don’t believe Christian Dvorak is the solution, and even though Jake Evans has shown some bright spots, his place is not in a top-6.

Will Kent Hughes be tempted to make a trade to acquire a second center, or will he rather bet on patience and wait for Michael Hage’s arrival, hoping he can fill that role?

Let’s say that right now, the Canadiens are a bit stuck with Dach as the second center, and the organization must mainly hope he returns to the player we saw before his injury.

In Brief

Otherwise, the Canadiens could have a lot of difficulty staying in the playoff race.

