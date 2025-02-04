“There’s no business in the center” – Bob Hartley

“There’s no business in the center” – Bob HartleyJonathan Di Gregorio
“Kirby Dach is not a center!”
Bob Hartley believes that the Canadiens need to find someone else for the second center position… pic.twitter.com/Fn1xSHu1wl
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 4, 2025
According to Hartley, the forward lacks commitment in his defensive play (“[he is] not able to play for 200 feet”) and he is unable to feed his line mates (“[he does not] have the ease of improving his wingers”).
Since the beginning of the season, the Canadiens’ second line has been lacking offensive consistency as well as being frequently at risk in the defensive zone. It’s unfortunate to say, but that line is really slowing the team down.
However, who would replace him? I don’t believe Christian Dvorak is the solution, and even though Jake Evans has shown some bright spots, his place is not in a top-6.
Will Kent Hughes be tempted to make a trade to acquire a second center, or will he rather bet on patience and wait for Michael Hage’s arrival, hoping he can fill that role?
Let’s say that right now, the Canadiens are a bit stuck with Dach as the second center, and the organization must mainly hope he returns to the player we saw before his injury.
