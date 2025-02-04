The Canadian national anthem was booed in Nashville

Boos now rain down in Nashville for the Canadian anthem. #GoSensGo https://t.co/vLIYadSsMA pic.twitter.com/ePCOEbMFYo — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) February 4, 2025

Ottawa wins their fifth game in a row! #GoSensGo They now own third in the Atlantic by a margin of three points. Two big games against Tampa are next – TBL sits four points behind OTT with two games in hand. pic.twitter.com/B8g7WWF0Ns — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) February 4, 2025

Overtime

Last night, there was only one game in the NHL. It pitted the Ottawa Senators against the Nashville Predators. Ottawa won 5-2.During the match, once again, there was a national anthem that was jeered – as has been the case for a few days. But this time, the difference is that the game took place in the United States.Nashville fans, seeing that Canadian sports fans have been booing the American national anthem for a few days, decided to express their discontent during the Canadian national anthem.Whether you are for or against seeing Canadians boo the American anthem, you understand the reasons behind the gesture.But seeing Americans boo the Canadian national anthem is another story. After all, it’s not Justin Trudeau who decided, out of nowhere, to change the customs tariffs.Clearly, Americans booed the Canadian national anthem – it’s their right to do so – mainly because Canadians began booing their anthem. Eye for an eye and tooth for a tooth like children?This is going to be fun at the Four Nations Confrontation… both during the games in Montreal and in Boston.But as for the game itself, it is noted that the Senators have won a fifth game in a row. The club is in third place in its division, two points behind the Maple Leafs.Has the Ottawa team finally turned the corner in its rebuilding?The Sens will be worth watching until the end of the season. The cake seems to be rising and clearly, Travis Green’s men have the playoffs in sight. A series against Toronto (which would be the case if the season ended today), wouldn’t be too bad. Right?To be continued, then.– Five players had at least two points yesterday in the NHL.– Here is the current standings in the East.– Big night in the NHL tonight.