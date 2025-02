Clearly, Martin St-Louis wants to send messages tonight.A few minutes before the game in San Jose, Patrik Laine saw his coach confirm that he would not play in the top-6. He will be on the third line – which resembles a fourth line – with Jake Evans and Joel Armia.And Michael Pezzetta is heading back to the stands as young Owen Beck enters the lineup. Logan Mailloux will not play.Details coming soon…