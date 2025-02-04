More points for a U20 player in a season: Demidov broke Kaprizov’s record

Credit: There you go, it’s done! Ivan Demidov has broken Kirill Kaprizov’s record for the most points scored in a season by a player under 20 years old in the KHL. He recorded an assist on his team’s third goal during the game. The Canadiens’ prospect officially enters KHL history: HABS PROSPECT IVAN DEMIDOV MAKES HISTORY! […]

HABS PROSPECT IVAN DEMIDOV MAKES HISTORY! Ivan Demidov has DONE IT! With a slick deflection off a Nishikin snapshot leading to a Bardakov goal, Demidov officially records his 43rd point of the season! With this milestone, he surpasses Kirill Kaprizov for the most… pic.twitter.com/reWqJVwVsf — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 4, 2025

The difference is that Kaprizov managed to accumulate 42 points while playing 49 games.Demidov, on the other hand, has now played his 51st game of the season (and he recorded his 43rd point of the season).

It’s worth mentioning that this isn’t a huge difference, having said that…

Seeing Demidov break the record of a talented player like Kirill Kaprizov is still interesting.

Kaprizov established himself as one of the best players in the NHL upon his arrival in North America… And when considering that Demidov has a similar production to that of Kaprizov at 19 years old in the KHL, it bodes well for the coming years.

That certainly stands out.

But what is really impressive about this news is the fact that Demidov managed to break Kaprizov’s record while playing (on average) a little less than 13 minutes per game.

Kaprizov, during his season with 42 points in 49 games, averaged 15 minutes and 30 seconds on the ice per game…

This emphasizes even more the season that the Canadiens’ prospect is having.

And that’s when we realize he has truly special talent!

Overtime

Note that the game did not gofor SKA Saint Petersburg, who faced Ak Bars Kazan.

It was already 6-1 in favor of the opponent after the first period…

In the end, SKA lost 8-3. And despite the defeat, Roman Rotenberg still decided to trust Demidov.

The Canadiens’ prospect finished the game with a time on ice of 20:27, which is far from trivial.