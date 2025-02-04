On Sunday, the Canadiens sent Owen Beck and Logan Mailloux back to the American League.The goal?To allow both guys to participate in the AHL All-Star Game, which took place last night.

That said, we expected both to return to the Canadiens in view of the game against the Sharks. That’s what happened: according to Patrick Friolet (RDS), Beck and Mailloux joined the team at the hotel.

Logan Mailloux and Owen Beck are back with the Canadiens. They just arrived at the team hotel. @RDSca — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 4, 2025

It makes sense:Ultimately, we do not know if they will be in uniform for the game against the Sharks.

I do not expect that to be the case… Especially for Mailloux.

Beck, however, has a chance to play if Josh Anderson is still too banged up. The veteran missed yesterday’s practice again (treatment day) and we know his body is battered right now.

That said, I have the impression that Anderson will want to play because even though the Canadiens are facing the Sharks, it’s a super important game for the team.

With a loss tonight, the Canadiens would really fall back in the race for the playoffs in the East… And would also lose a sixth consecutive game.

This must not happen, especially against the worst team in the NHL standings.

It’s tight when we look at the standings and that’s where we see that the moment is well chosen for the Canadiens to find their bearings:

