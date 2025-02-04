Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak: “they are both available”Charles-Alexis Brisebois
- Jake Evans
- David Savard
- Joel Armia
- Christian Dvorak
Habs Evaluating all Trade Deadline Possibilities https://t.co/zNBvmWNC6m
— The Fourth Period (@TFP) February 4, 2025
The informant states that the CH’s GM is active right now → https://t.co/7trXnI7izz
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 31, 2025
In Brief
There will be a very famous spectator at the stadium on Sunday. https://t.co/25H8VeyxqZ
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 4, 2025
Kind of depends on next steps, does Barzal get a procedure done or just let it heal. It’s not a short-term absence either way but the reality is that right now, there is no firm time line yet. https://t.co/h0EOXZu282
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 4, 2025
The verdict has just been reached: Patrick Bordeleau is suspended for 15 games.
Out of the hospital since Sunday noon, Michaël Rhéaume is recovering from a severe concussion in addition to facial injuries. https://t.co/qdzYbp3TyU — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) February 4, 2025