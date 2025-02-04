Skip to content
Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak: “they are both available”

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
What will the Canadiens do at the trade deadline?

It’s still too early to determine the CH’s strategy. Kent Hughes may wait a few more weeks (after the Four Nations Confrontation) to decide what he will do.

The standings will certainly affect his decisions.

But what should also be kept in mind is that the quality of the offers will help Kent Hughes decide whether or not he will trade some of his rental players before the deadline.

Obviously, right now, the names we are monitoring are as follows:

  • Jake Evans
  • David Savard
  • Joel Armia
  • Christian Dvorak
The case of Evans will depend heavily on salary negotiations. If Evans wants to accept an offer that meets the Canadiens’ expectations, we should expect to see him stay in town.

However, until then, as highlighted by The Fourth Period, the CH is keeping its options open. The price would have to be outrageous to let him go in a month’s time.

The same goes for David Savard… although we should expect, given Kaiden Guhle’s injury, to see the Quebecer stay in town.

But if a team offers a good price due to the fact that defensemen on the market are becoming increasingly scarce? We’ll see… but I don’t expect to see him leave.

And this brings us to Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia.

We know that the CH could more easily part ways with these guys – without saying they will give them away – and in the eyes of David Pagnotta, it is very possible to see them leave. In a video on the subject, he clearly mentioned that both players were available.

Again, this does not mean they will leave because the price and circumstances must be right for the CH.

We must also remember that the Canadiens are open to anything. The idea of trading players for picks is on the table, but the idea of taking picks to add a player like Kirby Dach / Alex Newhook / Patrik Laine / Alexandre Carrier is also possible. Everything is possible…


