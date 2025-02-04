JiC wants to keep Savard: “I would offer him a new deal for 2 or 3 years.”Marc-Olivier Cook
David Savard’s contract will end in a few months.
The idea of keeping him in Montreal is probably on Hughes’s table because we know that Savard can help the Canadiens.
At the same time, Savard is 34 years old… And he is no longer the defenseman he was five or seven years ago.
But that doesn’t stop Jean-Charles Lavoie from wanting to offer him a two or three-year contract. JiC wants the Quebecer to be at the heart of the rebuilding:
I would keep Savard with the team and offer him a new deal for 2 or 3 years at a lower salary, entrusting him with the mandate to carry out the organization’s revival project. – Jean-Charles Lajoie
There are three players that the CH needs to trade before the deadline according to @JiCLajoie. Here they are. https://t.co/tv0uRM8P6W
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 3, 2025
And it would be even more illogical to ask him to “carry out the organization’s revival project” because we know he can no longer give as much.
If I were Kent Hughes, I would go this way: do you want to stay in Montreal? I offer you a one-season contract… But I can’t guarantee you will play every game.
I feel like the CH would be shooting itself in the foot because that contract – even if it’s not lucrative – could become negative on the Canadiens’ books. And you can’t have a bad contract on the salary cap when the goal is to compete for (at least) making the playoffs…
David Savard’s voice is important in the locker room, and it’s true that NHL teams need a guy like him within the organization.
