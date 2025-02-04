Skip to content
Jacob Fowler is back in good health (and he is heading to the Beanpot final)

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Because the Montreal Canadiens have several prospects playing in Boston for a few years now, the Beanpot tournament is becoming increasingly well-known in Quebec.

For those who do not know what the Beanpot is, it is a small express tournament (during the season) between the four NCAA hockey teams in the Boston area.

There are two matchups, and the winner of each matchup goes to the finals. Therefore, it takes two victories to win the Beanpot, an important tournament (held at the Bruins’ home) for the people of Boston.

Yesterday, Jacob Fowler’s team played a match against Northeastern, with a spot in the tournament finals at stake. And Fowler (who is back healthy after missing Friday’s game) was excellent.

In an 8-2 win, he stopped 26 of the 28 shots directed at him.

Yes, the goaltender plays for a powerhouse, but there is a reason why Boston College has such a good team. Fowler is a top-tier goalie who performs to expectations.

And that’s a good thing.

Let’s also note that other Canadiens prospects were to watch yesterday. We are talking about Logan Mailloux and Owen Beck, who were at the American Hockey League All-Star Game.

And let’s just say Beck stole the show.

In three matches of about ten minutes each (the four divisions formed a team, and each division faced off before the finals), Beck did not manage to take his team to the finals, but he scored three times.

He notably scored two goals in the first match, where his team lost 4-2.

On his side, Logan Mailloux did not score in three matches. However, he found a way to earn an assist on Beck’s very first goal, against the Pacific division.

The two guys should be back in the CH environment in California soon.


