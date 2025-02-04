Jacob Fowler is back in good health (and he is heading to the Beanpot final)Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Habs Prospect Jacob Fowler Shines in Another Victory!
Jacob Fowler secured another win tonight as Boston College dominated Northeastern 8-2 in the Beanpot Tournament. Fowler was solid between the pipes, stopping 26 of 28 shots for an impressive .929 save percentage. … pic.twitter.com/EqD4RQrEEr — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 4, 2025
Habs Prospect Owen Beck Lights It Up at the AHL All-Star Game!
Owen Beck has already scored three goals in the AHL All-Star Game! Here are all three of Beck’s goals from tonight! #GoHabsGo #HabsProspects #OwenBeck #AHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/bTTHfpxFaO — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 4, 2025
In brief
Since his arrival at the University of North Dakota, Sacha Boisvert reminds many of a legend of the program
READ: https://t.co/VbUe88iECB pic.twitter.com/lAVicm6hgG — NHL (@NHL_FR) February 4, 2025
The @IIHFHockey Council has decided not to allow Russia and Belarus back into hockey competitions for the 2025-26 season, citing security concerns.
While the IOC has jurisdiction over next year’s Winter Olympics in Milan, it seems very unlikely those countries will be there. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 4, 2025
Currently, he is a free agent in MLB. https://t.co/Sr1DYqgm12
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 4, 2025
#CH #GoHabsGo | “They are lazy!” exclaimed @JiCLajoie
#Dutrizac
https://t.co/JuxZxfMoWe
https://t.co/TZSzTk5nUc pic.twitter.com/1wIqxQD3Ze
— QUB radio (@QubRadio) February 4, 2025