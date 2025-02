Credit: The Montreal Canadiens have experienced many ups and downs since the start of the 2024-25 season. Martin St-Louis’s team began the season inconsistently, only to bounce back stronger with Patrik Laine’s arrival in early December, before ultimately returning to a slump. Currently, the Canadiens are on a five-game losing streak. However, this hasn’t stopped some […]

The Montreal Canadiens have experienced many ups and downs since the start of the 2024-25 season.

Martin St-Louis’s team began the season inconsistently, only to bounce back stronger with Patrik Laine’s arrival in early December, before ultimately returning to a slump.

Currently, the Canadiens are on a five-game losing streak.

However, this hasn’t stopped some from dreaming big about St-Louis when things were going very well. Discussions about winning the Jack Adams Trophy (best coach of the year) have come up.

FanDuel, an American company specializing in sports betting, recently produced a ranking with the odds for the Jack Adams favorites.Obviously, Spencer Carbury (Washington Capitals) leads the charge with odds of -650.His closest competitor is Dean Evason from the Columbus Blue Jackets with odds of +430.However, what catches my attention the most is seeing Martin St-Louis with the fourth-best odds (+2900).