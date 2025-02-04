Hostile offer to Noah Dobson: The (really) interesting proposal from Simon Boisvert

Kent Hughes will have room to maneuver as he pleases this summer.

He will have money to spend and it will be intriguing to see what the organization’s plan will be after the season.

Will the GM of the Canadiens be as aggressive as in his first three summers in Montreal? After all, let’s remember that he acquired Dach in the draft in 2022, that he traded for Newhook the following year… And that he also landed Patrik Laine at the end of the summer of 2024.

That said, there are guys who will be available on the trade market and in free agency.

But if the GM of the Canadiens wants to push the envelope even further, he could consider the possibility of making a hostile offer, and at this level, there is one player in particular who catches Simon Boisvert’s attention.

The Snake, in the recent episode of Processus, talks about the idea of going after Noah Dobson in New York:

Interesting proposal from the Snake: the Canadiens could submit a hostile offer to the Islanders for Noah Dobson this summer New episode of Processus available!https://t.co/2eoduxJyMn pic.twitter.com/mgzCadxfW6 — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) February 4, 2025

Before proceeding, it should be noted that the salary cap will increase for the upcoming season. According to the latest news , we could see the cap rise to $95.5 million for the 25-26 season.And it is important to specify this information because the various compensations for hostile offers could change.But if those compensations remain intact, the timing would be ideal for the Canadiens to take advantage: by signing Dobson to a contract with an annual value between $9.16 million and $11.45 million, the Canadiens would need to part with two first-round picks (not in 2025), a second-round pick, and a third-round pick.

The Canadiens could take the risk thinking that the Islanders might not want to match such a lucrative offer… Especially in the context where the rebuild seems to be approaching in New York.

That would be interesting:At 25, Dobson is established as one of the good defensemen in the NHL.He recorded 70 points in 23-24, had a season with 49 points and another with 51, he is effective in his offensive zone and he shoots right.

In Montreal, Dobson would fit perfectly into the Canadiens’ defense… Because there aren’t a ton of right-handed defensemen within the organization.

Savard is there, but we don’t know if he will be back next year.

Carrier has a contract that ties him to the team until the summer of 2027 only… And we also don’t know if Mailloux and Reinbacher will be ready for a big role next season.

All of this to say that the opportunity would be ripe for the Canadiens to make a big move.

We know that the game of hostile offers can be dangerous… But with the current situation of the Islanders, it would make sense to want to take advantage.

In Brief

– So good!

Sabres held meeting about response to hit that injured Thompson https://t.co/b0124rVLFD — theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) February 4, 2025

– Great news.

First surprise revealed for the affiliation game on February 28! David Desharnais will be in attendance! During an intermission, he will be available for a signing session! Stay tuned for further announcements! Tickets: https://t.co/h0zVas2oOF pic.twitter.com/QBpqJBteQ1 — Lions de Trois-Rivières (@Lions3r) February 4, 2025

– Phew…

Miro Heiskanen has had knee surgery and is being termed month to month — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) February 4, 2025

– The Sens have been on fire lately!