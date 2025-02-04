Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Alexander Romanov becomes the player that Marc Bergevin saw in his dreams

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Alexander Romanov becomes the player that Marc Bergevin saw in his dreams
Credit: Getty Images
Let’s transport ourselves to 2020.

The Canadiens managed to qualify for the playoffs due to the pandemic and the desire to add eight more teams to the playoff picture. The team, known as La Flanelle, was heading to Toronto, to the bubble.

And even though Alexander Romanov couldn’t play and the Canadiens’ spots in the bubble were limited, the Russian was invited by Marc Bergevin to join the team and get to know the guys.

The following year, even though he didn’t play much in the playoffs, Romanov was a good piece of the team. He was becoming increasingly important, and it was the same in 2021-2022.

But just a few months after he took over, Kent Hughes sent him to the Islanders. In return, the Canadiens received a pick that allowed them to acquire Kirby Dach from Chicago.

The Canadiens had several defensemen in the mold of Romanov, and choices had to be made.

However, in recent weeks, in his fifth year in the league, Romanov is becoming the defenseman that Marc Bergevin envisioned… but he is becoming that for the Islanders.

As can be read in the New York Post, right now, Romanov is seen as a stud who is stabilizing Patrick Roy’s defensive unit. He is playing solid hockey (not offensively, obviously) and he is very useful during the Islanders’ injury wave.

He is playing better than Kirby Dach, let’s say. The trade isn’t a mistake for the Canadiens because it was the right thing to do, but the irony stands out. Right?

At the end of the season, Romanov will have to renegotiate his contract. Will he be entitled to a big contract compared to his current annual salary ($2.5M)? Will Lou Lamoriello recognize his importance in the city?

If he helps the Islanders make the playoffs (the team is four points behind the Blue Jackets), it will certainly help his case.


In brief

— Will he end up leaving?

— Ivan Demidov is on the second line of SKA.

— Normal.

— To note in view of the Four Nations Confrontation.

— The Rangers are worth watching.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content