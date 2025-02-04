After 52 games, the CH has only three points more than last year

The Montreal Canadiens are going through a rough patch with five consecutive losses.However, the club has already been in playoff contention, but with the fierce battle in the Atlantic, that changed quickly.Now, the CH is six points away from the last playoff spot.

After 52 games, Martin St-Louis’ team has a record of 24-23-5 for 53 points.

Last year, after the first 52 games, the CH had 50 points (21-23-8).Is three more points a satisfactory improvement for the CH?

BPM Sports asked its readers today on their Twitter page for the question of the day on Tony Marinaro’s show (Le Forum).

Question of the day in Le Forum with @TonyMarinaro

After 52 games, the Montreal Canadiens have 3 more points than last season. Are you satisfied with this progress, YES or NO and why?

After 52 games, The Montreal Canadiens have 3 points more than they did… pic.twitter.com/tq8eI2hJZ9 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 4, 2025

It’s a very good question to ask, as we’ve seen some progress within the team, but the lack of consistency weighs heavily on the scale.

My answer: no, I’m not satisfied. But there is still some positive.

It’s true that five consecutive losses do not help much, especially since during January, the club was already in playoff contention.

We see some nice progression from a few players, but for others, it is more difficult. Obviously, we think of Kirby Dach, but he’s not the only one.

The Atlantic Division is formidable right now with several teams trying to carve out a path to the playoffs.

As of the writing of this article (before Tuesday night’s games), the Columbus Blue Jackets hold the last playoff spot (59 points).

On paper, all the Eastern teams have a chance to participate in the spring dance, except for the Buffalo Sabres (47 points).Even the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers could find a spot, both having 52 points in 54 games.Seven points is really not that much.

The CH needs to bounce back in the last 30 games of the season to hope to make the playoffs, but it won’t be easy with the Eastern Conference being so fierce.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Owen Beck and defenseman Logan Mailloux from the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have recalled forward Owen Beck and defenseman Logan Mailloux from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 5, 2025

– What a sublime goal by Kent Johnson who made himself look like Patrick Kane.

OH MY KENT JOHNSON!! KJ hit the spin cycle pic.twitter.com/VttbtRVunA — NHL (@NHL) February 5, 2025

