After 52 games, the CH has only three points more than last year

After 52 games, the CH has only three points more than last yearMichaël Petit
After 52 games, Martin St-Louis’ team has a record of 24-23-5 for 53 points.
BPM Sports asked its readers today on their Twitter page for the question of the day on Tony Marinaro’s show (Le Forum).
Question of the day in Le Forum with @TonyMarinaro
After 52 games, the Montreal Canadiens have 3 more points than last season. Are you satisfied with this progress, YES or NO and why?
—
After 52 games, The Montreal Canadiens have 3 points more than they did… pic.twitter.com/tq8eI2hJZ9
It’s a very good question to ask, as we’ve seen some progress within the team, but the lack of consistency weighs heavily on the scale.
My answer: no, I’m not satisfied. But there is still some positive.
It’s true that five consecutive losses do not help much, especially since during January, the club was already in playoff contention.
We see some nice progression from a few players, but for others, it is more difficult. Obviously, we think of Kirby Dach, but he’s not the only one.
As of the writing of this article (before Tuesday night’s games), the Columbus Blue Jackets hold the last playoff spot (59 points).
The CH needs to bounce back in the last 30 games of the season to hope to make the playoffs, but it won’t be easy with the Eastern Conference being so fierce.
In Brief
The Canadiens have recalled forward Owen Beck and defenseman Logan Mailloux from the Laval Rocket.
The Canadiens have recalled forward Owen Beck and defenseman Logan Mailloux from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo
– What a sublime goal by Kent Johnson who made himself look like Patrick Kane.
OH MY KENT JOHNSON!!
KJ hit the spin cycle pic.twitter.com/VttbtRVunA
– Too bad for the Maple Leafs…
Mitch Marner is out for tonight’s game against the Flames (lower body)@LeafsPR @reporterchris pic.twitter.com/y97kdH7NOF
– Well done.
David Pastrnak assisted on the @NHLBruins’ game-opening goal to extend his assist streak to 11 games, the second longest by a Czechia-born player behind Jaromir Jagr (16 GP in 2000-01).#NHLStats: https://t.co/Xv3AoBSs5P pic.twitter.com/gpGCxROSn5
