Advanced stats: Martin St-Louis talks about four wins in five games

Advanced stats: Martin St-Louis talks about four wins in five gamesCharles-Alexis Brisebois
- Martin St-Louis could shave his beard to reverse the bad luck (I don’t wish for him to go that far)
- The Canadiens could play in a parallel universe: that of advanced stats
It’s a bit special to hear that, because it means that during the Canadiens’ success streak, we should have lost. So, in other words, we have a pretty ordinary team. – Anthony Marcotte
With our lack of focus and details, we find ways to lose. But it’s not like we are too far from what it takes to win. But it’s not enough at present. – Martin St-Louis on his team
Overtime
#Habs will not have a morning skate in San Jose ahead of tonight’s game vs. #TheFutureIsTeal
Sam Montembeault will get the start
— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 4, 2025