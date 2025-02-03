Top-5: Nathan MacKinnon, the first with 80 points

Top-5: Nathan MacKinnon, the first with 80 pointsRaphael Simard
That's a wrap on a nine-game Sunday. Did your team pick up two points?
This year, it’s no different. In the Avalanche’s 2-0 victory over the Flyers, he scored a goal, his 20th of the season.
Nathan MaaaaaacKinnon's 20th goal makes him the first player to 80 points on the season!

Can anyone catch Nathan MacKinnon this season? pic.twitter.com/BwlllSfbRO
In the same game, two of MacKinnon’s teammates also shone.
BACK-TO-BACK SHUTOUTS FOR MACKENZIE BLACKWOOD!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/UejKFjyhNj
Jonathan Drouin, meanwhile, registered assists on both of his team’s goals and now has 22 points in 21 games.
Jonathan Drouin today:
— 2 assists
— 67.12 xGF% at 5v5 (1st on Avalanche)
— now at an 85pt pace this season if he hadn’t been injured
It’s so sick him and Mackinnon are back together. pic.twitter.com/51zfQidUjg
In New York, the Golden Knights were in town and it was Brandon Saad’s first game in a Golden Knights jersey.
Brandon Saad gets ready to make his debut with the Golden Knights
Watch Golden Knights vs. Rangers LIVE on Sportsnet
: @GoldenKnights
J.T. Miller is setting the tone early pic.twitter.com/WV9Qas6szR
Check this out…
WILL CUYLLE JUST ABSOLUTELY LEVELLED ALEX PIETRANGELO OH MY pic.twitter.com/VcyMtmbdgL
Jonathan Quick’s performance is not to be forgotten as he stopped 34 of the 36 shots from the Knights, including one from Jack Eichel.
Jonathan Quick flashes the leather on Jack Eichel pic.twitter.com/ytRi4V1oma
Jonathan Quick became the first U.S.-born goaltender – and 15th in NHL history – to record 400 career wins during tonight’s @NYRangers victory.#NHLStats: https://t.co/rdJSFqnS4w pic.twitter.com/Urj33qAk1c
FILIP CHYTIL SCORES IN HIS VANCOUVER DEBUT pic.twitter.com/DK9weRD336
Chytil’s goal, however, did not help Vancouver, who lost 3-2 in overtime.
THE CAT WINS IT FOR THE WINGS IN THE FINAL MINUTE OF OT pic.twitter.com/VVI9kbL1yH
The @DetroitRedWings under Todd McLellan:
-14-4-1 record
-Have gone on TWO six-game winning streaks
-Are now in the first Wild Card spot in the East pic.twitter.com/3FpoOOyTuq
MORGAN FROST SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR CALGARY!
Watch Flames vs. Kraken on Sportsnet!
Doesn’t get any better for Kaapo Kakko. pic.twitter.com/cvKu1Kdx1m
Alexis Lafrenière (Rangers), Filip Chytil (Canucks), and Kakko (Kraken) all scored today…
Overtime
– Ouch!
BIG HITS EVERYWHERE TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/B2EZ8Gw4nc
– Hat trick for Carter Verhaeghe.
Carter Verhaeghe’s hatty was inevitable pic.twitter.com/P91E1pENtd
– Verhaeghe leads the charge, rightfully so.
