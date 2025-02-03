Top-5: Nathan MacKinnon, the first with 80 points

Credit: Nine games were featured last night in the NHL, including the Canadiens who were in Anaheim. As we know, Montreal lost. Here are the results and highlights from the other games: That’s a wrap on a nine-game Sunday. Did your team pick up two points?#NHLStats: https://t.co/rdJSFqnS4w pic.twitter.com/vJQFnXb3Qv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 3, 2025 […]

1. Nathan MacKinnon is the first to reach 80 points

Last year, Nathan MacKinnon won the MVP and was clearly the best player in the world.

This year, it’s no different. In the Avalanche’s 2-0 victory over the Flyers, he scored a goal, his 20th of the season.

Nathan MaaaaaacKinnon’s 20th goal makes him the first player to 80 points on the season! #NHLStats: https://t.co/ptRatcGgQH : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/ajn6tR94op — NHL (@NHL) February 2, 2025

Can anyone catch Nathan MacKinnon this season? pic.twitter.com/BwlllSfbRO — NHL (@NHL) February 3, 2025

2. Second consecutive shutout for Mackenzie Blackwood

This was also his 80th point of the season and he is obviously the first to reach this milestone. Will another player catch up to him by the end of the season? Let me doubt that.

In the same game, two of MacKinnon’s teammates also shone.

First, goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 shots directed at him and recorded a shutout for the second consecutive game.

Jonathan Drouin, meanwhile, registered assists on both of his team’s goals and now has 22 points in 21 games.

Jonathan Drouin today: — 2 assists

— 67.12 xGF% at 5v5 (1st on Avalanche)

— now at an 85pt pace this season if he hadn’t been injured It’s so sick him and Mackinnon are back together. pic.twitter.com/51zfQidUjg — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) February 2, 2025

3. Jonathan Quick makes history

He has truly revived his career in Colorado. Good for him.

In New York, the Golden Knights were in town and it was Brandon Saad’s first game in a Golden Knights jersey.

Brandon Saad gets ready to make his debut with the Golden Knights Watch Golden Knights vs. Rangers LIVE on Sportsnet : @GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/SHAq4doMey — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 2, 2025

J.T. Miller is setting the tone early pic.twitter.com/WV9Qas6szR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 2, 2025

He did not register a point in his debut.Another rookie stood out for the Rangers. J.T. Miller proved that he was not only a scorer but he could also deliver good hits.But the biggest hit of the game went to Will Cuylle.

Check this out…

WILL CUYLLE JUST ABSOLUTELY LEVELLED ALEX PIETRANGELO OH MY pic.twitter.com/VcyMtmbdgL — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 3, 2025

Jonathan Quick’s performance is not to be forgotten as he stopped 34 of the 36 shots from the Knights, including one from Jack Eichel.

Jonathan Quick flashes the leather on Jack Eichel pic.twitter.com/ytRi4V1oma — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 2, 2025

Jonathan Quick became the first U.S.-born goaltender – and 15th in NHL history – to record 400 career wins during tonight’s @NYRangers victory.#NHLStats: https://t.co/rdJSFqnS4w pic.twitter.com/Urj33qAk1c — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 3, 2025

4. A goal for Filip Chytil in his debut in Vancouver

FILIP CHYTIL SCORES IN HIS VANCOUVER DEBUT pic.twitter.com/DK9weRD336 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 3, 2025

What a save!Quick has become the first American goaltender in history to win 400 games in the NHL.No less.Victory of 4-2 for the Rangers.In his debut with the Rangers, J.T. Miller scored two goals against the Boston Bruins.Filip Chytil, one of those who went the other way, did not have as successful a debut, but he did score once.

Chytil’s goal, however, did not help Vancouver, who lost 3-2 in overtime.

THE CAT WINS IT FOR THE WINGS IN THE FINAL MINUTE OF OT pic.twitter.com/VVI9kbL1yH — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 3, 2025

The @DetroitRedWings under Todd McLellan: -14-4-1 record

-Have gone on TWO six-game winning streaks

-Are now in the first Wild Card spot in the East pic.twitter.com/3FpoOOyTuq — NHL (@NHL) February 3, 2025

5. First goal for Morgan Frost with the Flames

MORGAN FROST SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR CALGARY! Watch Flames vs. Kraken on Sportsnet! pic.twitter.com/EzAc5Rp81i — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 3, 2025

Doesn’t get any better for Kaapo Kakko. pic.twitter.com/cvKu1Kdx1m — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 3, 2025

It was Alex DeBrincat who sealed the outcome of the match.Since the arrival of their new head coach Todd McLellan, the Wings have been nearly unbeatable.With this victory against the Canucks, they have won their last six games. They have a record of 14-4-1 under their new coach.As I write these lines, they are in a playoff position.There have been trades in the NHL over the past few days, and Morgan Frost was also one of those who scored his first goal.Calgary won the match 3-2 against the Kraken.Yegor Sharangovich registered two points for the visitors, and on the losing side, Kaapo Kakko scored again.That gives him 16 points in 21 games with Seattle. Another player who has revived his career elsewhere!

Alexis Lafrenière (Rangers), Filip Chytil (Canucks), and Kakko (Kraken) all scored today…

Overtime

For different teams.

– Ouch!

BIG HITS EVERYWHERE TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/B2EZ8Gw4nc — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 3, 2025

– Hat trick for Carter Verhaeghe.

Carter Verhaeghe’s hatty was inevitable pic.twitter.com/P91E1pENtd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 3, 2025

– Verhaeghe leads the charge, rightfully so.

