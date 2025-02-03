Skip to content
Top-5: Nathan MacKinnon, the first with 80 points

 Raphael Simard
Nine games were featured last night in the NHL, including the Canadiens who were in Anaheim.

As we know, Montreal lost.

Here are the results and highlights from the other games:

1. Nathan MacKinnon is the first to reach 80 points

Last year, Nathan MacKinnon won the MVP and was clearly the best player in the world.

This year, it’s no different. In the Avalanche’s 2-0 victory over the Flyers, he scored a goal, his 20th of the season.

This was also his 80th point of the season and he is obviously the first to reach this milestone.

Will another player catch up to him by the end of the season?

Let me doubt that.

2. Second consecutive shutout for Mackenzie Blackwood

In the same game, two of MacKinnon’s teammates also shone.

First, goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 shots directed at him and recorded a shutout for the second consecutive game.

Jonathan Drouin, meanwhile, registered assists on both of his team’s goals and now has 22 points in 21 games.

He has truly revived his career in Colorado. Good for him.

3. Jonathan Quick makes history

In New York, the Golden Knights were in town and it was Brandon Saad’s first game in a Golden Knights jersey.

He did not register a point in his debut.

Another rookie stood out for the Rangers. J.T. Miller proved that he was not only a scorer but he could also deliver good hits.

But the biggest hit of the game went to Will Cuylle.

Check this out…

Jonathan Quick’s performance is not to be forgotten as he stopped 34 of the 36 shots from the Knights, including one from Jack Eichel.

What a save!

Quick has become the first American goaltender in history to win 400 games in the NHL.

No less.

Victory of 4-2 for the Rangers.

4. A goal for Filip Chytil in his debut in Vancouver

In his debut with the Rangers, J.T. Miller scored two goals against the Boston Bruins.

Filip Chytil, one of those who went the other way, did not have as successful a debut, but he did score once.

Chytil’s goal, however, did not help Vancouver, who lost 3-2 in overtime.

It was Alex DeBrincat who sealed the outcome of the match.

Since the arrival of their new head coach Todd McLellan, the Wings have been nearly unbeatable.

With this victory against the Canucks, they have won their last six games. They have a record of 14-4-1 under their new coach.

As I write these lines, they are in a playoff position.

5. First goal for Morgan Frost with the Flames

There have been trades in the NHL over the past few days, and Morgan Frost was also one of those who scored his first goal.

Calgary won the match 3-2 against the Kraken.

Yegor Sharangovich registered two points for the visitors, and on the losing side, Kaapo Kakko scored again.

That gives him 16 points in 21 games with Seattle. Another player who has revived his career elsewhere!

Alexis Lafrenière (Rangers), Filip Chytil (Canucks), and Kakko (Kraken) all scored today…

For different teams.


Overtime

– Ouch!

– Hat trick for Carter Verhaeghe.

– Verhaeghe leads the charge, rightfully so.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– Only one game presented in the NHL tonight.

(Credit: Google)
