The customs tariffs and the value of the Canadian dollar are currently drawing everyone’s attention.

Even in the world of sports, this is an issue. We see it when the American national anthem is booed when sung on Canadian soil… and we even see it during sports matches, through certain comments.

View this post on Instagram Share Tweet Share Copied! Copy More Content

Jokingly saying that the Red Wings will have a 2:30 power play against the Canucks due to the 25% increase in tariffs in Canada is something to note.