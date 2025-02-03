The potential logos for the Utah HC look like NHL game logos

The potential logos for the Utah HC look like NHL game logosDansLesCoulisses.com
The Utah HC didn’t have much time to plan its very first season in the NHL. The team’s identity was not a priority, which is why we currently have a team named Hockey Club in the NHL.
Can confirm these are the official logos that have been presented to @utahhockeyclub fans as part of their team name vote.
Now that you’ve seen them, which one would you vote for? pic.twitter.com/TRVb5w1xxq
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 3, 2025
We already knew the potential names (Mammoth, Outlaws, and Hockey Club), but these logos surprised more than a few people. Let’s just say they lack originality.
Waited a long time to share these.
30 logos designed for #NHL19 create-a-team section. Had a lot of fun making these. I think it’s a nice balance of serious sports logo and comical logos to have fun with.
If you make anything with any of these I’d love to see them! pic.twitter.com/zQYvWyfuXa
— Dylan Nowak (@DylanNowak) September 10, 2018
The funniest part is that even the official NHL game account reacted, saying that these logos looked “familiar.”
These look familiar https://t.co/15Lf3gvW7Q
— EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) February 3, 2025
The only logo among the three that has potential is the one that comes with the name Hockey Club. It’s a yeti with a mountain-shaped head. It’s quite clear that the team probably focused more on the logo for the potential name Yeti, before losing the rights to use it due to copyright issues.
It’s a shame because most people seemed to like the name Yeti and the potential it could offer for a quality logo.
In Brief
– A nice reunion.
Carey Price, Josh Gorges & Travis Moen watching the Kelowna Rockets over the weekend pic.twitter.com/I87o7yafVV
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 3, 2025
– It’s part of the game.
On veut se départir des vétérans qui se présentent chaque match, mais on veut garder les jeunes qui en arrachent… il y a quelque chose qui ne fonctionne pas!! pic.twitter.com/m3yBMSuRal
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 3, 2025
– We wouldn’t have been surprised to hear the opposite.
Roger Goodell ne croit pas que les officiels favorisent les Chiefshttps://t.co/2NvmOBVu1b
— RDS (@RDSca) February 3, 2025
– He should change address.
L’échanger est prioritaire. https://t.co/ye80KXumvT
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 3, 2025