The potential logos for the Utah HC look like NHL game logos
The Utah HC didn’t have much time to plan its very first season in the NHL. The team’s identity was not a priority, which is why we currently have a team named Hockey Club in the NHL.

The idea of waiting to make the best choice was a good one, but it also means that expectations will be higher regarding the quality of the new identity.

On Monday, the three potential logos for the Utah team leaked on X, and Frank Seravalli from Daily Faceoff confirmed that these were indeed the three options presented to Utah HC fans.

Here they are:

We already knew the potential names (Mammoth, Outlaws, and Hockey Club), but these logos surprised more than a few people. Let’s just say they lack originality.

The logos for the names Mammoth and Outlaws are bland. They look like logos that could be modified while creating a team in the EA Sports NHL game.

Check out the game logos. The style is clearly similar.

I would even go so far as to say that some of the NHL game logos are even prettier than those of the Mammoth or the Outlaws.

For the Outlaws logo, a Reddit user even noted that it strangely resembles a logo that could be selected in the EA Sports Madden game.

(Credit: SportsLogos.net)

The funniest part is that even the official NHL game account reacted, saying that these logos looked “familiar.”

The only logo among the three that has potential is the one that comes with the name Hockey Club. It’s a yeti with a mountain-shaped head. It’s quite clear that the team probably focused more on the logo for the potential name Yeti, before losing the rights to use it due to copyright issues.

It’s a shame because most people seemed to like the name Yeti and the potential it could offer for a quality logo.

One can only hope that the Utah HC leaders change their minds about these logos. Their new fans deserve something more interesting.


