Ryan Hartman is suspended for 10 games for his hit on Tim Stützle

Ryan Hartman is suspended for 10 games for his hit on Tim StützleDansLesCoulisses.com
Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman has been suspended for ten games for roughing Ottawa’s Tim Stützle. https://t.co/BlPfYB9dqo
— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 4, 2025
Ryan Hartman has been suspended for ten games for roughing Tim Stützle. pic.twitter.com/hDJJQrMMIl
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 4, 2025
In Brief
