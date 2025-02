Ryan Hartman is suspended for 10 games for his hit on Tim Stützle

Credit: As if Kirill Kaprizov’s injury wasn’t enough, the Minnesota Wild will now have to manage without the services of Ryan Hartman for the next 10 games. The NHL Player Safety Department announced Monday night that the Wild forward has been suspended for 10 games due to his hit on Tim Stützle. He was met in […]

As if Kirill Kaprizov’s injury wasn’t enough, the Minnesota Wild will now have to manage without the services of Ryan Hartman for the next 10 games.The NHL Player Safety Department announced Monday night that the Wild forward has been suspended for 10 games due to his hit on Tim Stützle.He was met in person following the incident, allowing the NHL to impose a suspension of more than five games.Hartman was ejected from Saturday’s game against the Senators for a “reckless injury attempt.” During a face-off, he fell onto Tim Stützle, pressing his head with his glove.Stützle lost his helmet and even needed attention from trainers due to a cut near his eye.Here’s the sequence in question:According to the NHL Player Safety Department, Hartman attempted to defend his actions, explaining that it was an accident and that he was off balance, thus leaning on Stützle to avoid falling.The 10-game suspension is also due to the fact that Hartman has already been suspended four times during his career. His last suspension was on April 1, 2024.This is the largest suspension in the NHL since Tom Wilson’s in 2018. He was initially suspended for 20 games but managed to reduce it to 14.Hartman has 48 hours to decide if he wants to appeal the decision. The initial appeal will be evaluated by Gary Bettman. If Bettman refuses to change the suspension, Hartman will have the right to appeal to an independent arbitrator.Due to the suspension, Hartman will lose $487,804.88 in salary.– Wow!– That’s a good plan.– The Canadiens struggle when Kaiden Guhle or Alexandre Carrier is absent [ Toutsurlehockey – He is excellent offensively.