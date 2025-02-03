Patrik Laine: “My confidence, obviously, is not very high.”

Patrik Laine is at the center of several criticisms right now.

And it’s not just the fact that he hasn’t scored in his last six games that is concerning. It’s more about the way he behaves on the ice.

It seems that sometimes he is simply not interested in the idea of putting in the effort…

Everyone knew that this was part of his identity, but Martin St-Louis had enough last night: the coach benched his player during the third period and his decision caught attention.What does Laine think about it?

After the team’s practice today, the forward told reporters on site that he knows his level of effort needs to be better.

He knows he has to find a way to help the team on the ice even if he is not producing. But he finds it difficult at the moment… Because he doesn’t feel confident:

My confidence, obviously, is not very high. Other than that, I feel good. It’s tough when the body is fine and the confidence isn’t. – Patrik Laine

Benched the night before, the sharpshooter called a spade a spade https://t.co/cMIcSSbgxe — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 3, 2025

TVA Sports shared a piece on the subject:The player in question has returned to the game after missing nearly a year, and he is clearly still looking for his bearings on the ice.

Confidence will come with time… But time is starting to run out because he needs to help on the ice if the Canadiens want to make the playoffs.

Let’s remember that Laine scored 12 goals in his first 18 games of the season, and since January 19 (his last goal), it’s been radio silence.

This is what a streaky scorer is: a player can be on fire for 10 games in a row, but can also be invisible in the next 15.

However, we didn’t know Laine would be so ineffective when he isn’t producing… And even though we knew he wasn’t the most involved player on the ice, we didn’t think it would be this difficult.

The good news in all of this? He can only improve by the end of the season…

In brief

