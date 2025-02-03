No points in five games: Lane Hutson has lost his magic

Nothing is going well for the Canadiens.

The team has lost its last five games and the timing couldn’t be worse as the club is fighting for a playoff spot.

But still. It’s hard to believe in victories when you see the club slipping back into its bad habits…

Nick Suzuki (four points), Cole Caufield (three points), and Juraj Slafkovsky (three points) are the top scorers for the Canadiens over the last five games.

The first line is doing what it has to do… Even if it’s not always perfect, especially in Slaf’s case.

That said, it’s moments like these that you want to see more from your good players.

Laine has just one assist in five games, and the same goes for Alex Newhook and Mike Matheson…

Dach has one goal and one assist in his last five games…

And then there’s Lane Hutson, who has been really struggling lately as well. The small defenseman has gone blank in his last five games and has lost his magical touch.

His minus-6 rating isn’t looking great either:

Should we hit the panic button for Lane Hutson?No. Absolutely not.

The sample size is small after all, and we’ve seen him be really excellent 90% of the time since the start of the season. He’s just going through a tougher patch… which can happen to any other player in the National Hockey League.

But in fact, I find that he doesn’t look like the Lane Hutson we know since Martin St-Louis moved him to the right side. Hutson looks a bit confused sometimes, and in the offensive zone, his potential is more limited because he has less space to maneuver at the blue line on the right side.

When he plays on the left, it’s easier for him to open up the play by coming back toward the middle in the opposing zone:

The NHL is a Lane Hutson Respecter pic.twitter.com/UZeOLz7nHR — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 18, 2025

Amid all this, there’s also the element of fatigue that comes into play.

Lane Hutson isn’t used to traveling and playing this much since he’s never done it before arriving in the NHL (NCAA seasons are really much shorter), and let’s not forget that he’s the second most-used player by Martin St-Louis this season.

Only Mike Matheson plays more on average per game:

It’s been tougher for Hutson over the last five games, and that’s showing in the team’s results on the ice.

He helps the Canadiens win… But it’s harder for the Habs to succeed when their best offensive defenseman is off his game.

In a nutshell

