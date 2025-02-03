Marc-Édouard Vlasic admits that the Sharks are really not good

When certain teams go through difficult times, their players find excuses to explain the level of play of the team. It’s rare to see players being transparent in defeat.

However, that is exactly what happened with Marc-Édouard Vlasic on Monday evening.

During an appearance on TVA Sports’ JiC show, Vlasic simply stated that the Sharks are really not good.

“Maybe that will change. We are really not good.” – Marc-Édouard Vlasic

This is a pretty direct message, but the good news is that Vlasic said this with a laugh. He seems to accept the fact that the Sharks are in a rebuilding phase and that losing is not the end of the world.Vlasic is absolutely right. The Sharks have only won four of their last 22 games. They sit at the bottom of the NHL standings with just 36 points from 54 games.The Canadiens will visit the Sharks on Tuesday, and listening to Vlasic, Montreal might take the opportunity to break its five-game losing streak.

Montreal hasn’t won a game in San Jose from 1999 to 2021, but since that victory away on October 28, 2021, the CH has yet to lose on the road against the Sharks.

This would be a good time to continue that winning streak in San Jose.

Returning to Vlasic, he is aware of the Sharks’ situation, but he hasn’t hidden the fact that he would like to see his team become competitive sooner than expected.

His contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, and let’s just say that with his recent performances and at 37 years old, it would be surprising to see him sign a new deal in San Jose.

In Brief

However, even when he is no longer there, Vlasic is not worried about his team. He sees a bright future for his young teammate Macklin Celebrini. He even guaranteed that Celebrini will become a captain or an alternate in the coming seasons.

