Marc-Édouard Vlasic admits that the Sharks are really not good

Marc-Édouard Vlasic admits that the Sharks are really not goodDansLesCoulisses.com
When certain teams go through difficult times, their players find excuses to explain the level of play of the team. It’s rare to see players being transparent in defeat.
However, that is exactly what happened with Marc-Édouard Vlasic on Monday evening.
During an appearance on TVA Sports’ JiC show, Vlasic simply stated that the Sharks are really not good.
Let the CH know it! https://t.co/AhlzMn4Y9N
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 4, 2025
“Maybe that will change. We are really not good.” – Marc-Édouard Vlasic
Montreal hasn’t won a game in San Jose from 1999 to 2021, but since that victory away on October 28, 2021, the CH has yet to lose on the road against the Sharks.
Returning to Vlasic, he is aware of the Sharks’ situation, but he hasn’t hidden the fact that he would like to see his team become competitive sooner than expected.
His contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, and let’s just say that with his recent performances and at 37 years old, it would be surprising to see him sign a new deal in San Jose.
In Brief
– Happy All-Star Game to the two Rocket players!
Palm Desert, California#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/4teQ3PlY5Q
— Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 4, 2025
– It would concern the defensive lineman Joshua Archibald.
Danny Maciocia would have been active in the free-agent player market! https://t.co/FoGb0Lygv4
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 4, 2025
– Cooper Kupp is going to change addresses.
Imminent divorce between Cooper Kupp and the Rams!
Which team do you think will acquire the wide receiver?
(via cooperkupp/IG) pic.twitter.com/KKc28fys7Y
— RDS (@RDSca) February 4, 2025
– We can’t wait to see him in action.
Hennadii Synchuk: The biggest transfer in CF Montréal history?
The start of the season is approaching! The new episode of Au Fond des Filets with @Olivier_Brett and @FLord_TV is here https://t.co/JzvTTsIptF#AFDF #CFMTL #synchuk pic.twitter.com/QUt5sgj4AB
— commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) February 4, 2025