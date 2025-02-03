Leaving Patrik Laine rotting on the bench: a dangerous game for the coach

Leaving Patrik Laine rotting on the bench: a dangerous game for the coachMaxime Truman
QUESTION OF THE DAY IN THE MORNING CLUB:
Do you agree with Martin St-Louis’s decision to bench Patrik Laine in the 3rd period? #question #morningclub #hockey #canadiens #stlouis #laine — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 3, 2025
What did you think of Laine’s game yesterday? #morningclub #ch #laine pic.twitter.com/r45bhlBKgB
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 3, 2025
“In five-on-five, it’s f*ckall. It’s zero. Yesterday, it was pathetic […] There’s a sequence where he’s playing after the nails in the third.”