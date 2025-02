Laceration of Kaiden Guhle: he is lucky to just think about playing again one day

Credit: Kaiden Guhle recently suffered a serious cut. You know that. We now know that he underwent emergency surgery following a laceration to his quadriceps. His own skate cut him, and clearly, his loved ones were really scared about what was to come. This is felt when reading an article by Nicolas Cloutier, who spoke to […]

“A ‘freak’ accident” Kaiden Guhle’s entourage does not think about a return to play. Rather, they are relieved that he avoided the worst. His agent reflects on this horrific accident. https://t.co/LLcSjVn7ZK pic.twitter.com/gNwQf4B8JJ — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) February 3, 2025

Consider yourselves lucky that the Montreal Canadiens’ defender can lace up his skates again at some point in the future. – Nicolas Cloutier

Martin St-Louis’s reaction says a lot!

The CH announced that Kaiden Guhle will need further tests regarding his lower-body injury. pic.twitter.com/VjNBkSJY4O — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 29, 2025

Kaiden Guhle recently suffered a serious cut. You know that.We now know that he underwent emergency surgery following a laceration to his quadriceps. His own skate cut him, and clearly, his loved ones were really scared about what was to come.This is felt when reading an article by Nicolas Cloutier, who spoke to Guhle’s agent (Allain Roy) and reported his comments for TVA Sports this afternoon.In fact, his agent and family simply feel happy to know that he was not cut more severely. No one is thinking about a timeline since no one is at the stage of seeing him skate for the moment.In light of his discussion with Guhle’s agent, Nicolas Cloutier wrote a sentence that we must remember.In other words? If he is fortunate enough to simply think about lacing up his skates one day, it’s that he is lucky not to have been forced to retire due to his injury.That’s big… and it explains Martin St-Louis’s eyes.Currently, the family’s fears are focused on the risk of infection. They do not want the leg to get infected following the surgery, and that is a reason behind the increased monitoring of his condition.Guhle’s agent said he has seen the photos and that they are not pretty.Even though the accident is considered a “freak” by Roy, the defender is currently keeping his spirits up. He was present at the Bell Centre recently, which means he can at least move around.Don’t expect a return to play this season. I was already thinking that, but after reading the TVA Sports article , it’s even clearer to me.– Oh really?– The stars of the week.– Do you like it or not?