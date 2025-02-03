Laceration of Kaiden Guhle: he is lucky to just think about playing again one day

Laceration of Kaiden Guhle: he is lucky to just think about playing again one dayCharles-Alexis Brisebois
“A ‘freak’ accident”
Kaiden Guhle’s entourage does not think about a return to play. Rather, they are relieved that he avoided the worst. His agent reflects on this horrific accident. https://t.co/LLcSjVn7ZK pic.twitter.com/gNwQf4B8JJ — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) February 3, 2025
Consider yourselves lucky that the Montreal Canadiens’ defender can lace up his skates again at some point in the future. – Nicolas Cloutier
Martin St-Louis’s reaction says a lot!
The CH announced that Kaiden Guhle will need further tests regarding his lower-body injury. pic.twitter.com/VjNBkSJY4O
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 29, 2025
In Brief
Ross Atkins must seize the opportunity. https://t.co/bZLy50jFiv
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 3, 2025
The NHL’s 3 stars of the past week:
Ilya Sorokin
Tage Thompson
Jake Sanderson
— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 3, 2025
Can confirm these are the official logos that have been presented to @utahhockeyclub fans as part of their team name vote.
Now that you’ve seen them, which one would you vote for? pic.twitter.com/TRVb5w1xxq — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 3, 2025