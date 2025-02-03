Skip to content
Jakub Dobes: in the series, it is he who must guard the nets for the Rocket

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jakub Dobes: in the series, it is he who must guard the nets for the Rocket
For the last five games, the Canadiens have been struggling.

With five consecutive losses, the dream of making the playoffs (which was already a long shot, let’s be honest) is becoming increasingly unlikely this year. Unless there’s another comeback?

At six points from a playoff spot, nothing is impossible. That said…

The question we must ask ourselves is this: since the Canadiens are not on track to make the playoffs, how should the development of Jakub Dobes be managed by the team?

In my opinion, this is a question that often arises in the CH offices.

I mention him particularly because among the regulars in Montreal right now, he is the only player I see as a candidate to finish the season with the Laval Rocket.

Perhaps Jayden Struble will be one as well… but waivers complicate things. I’m talking here about guys who can go down to Laval without any problem, which is the case with Dobes.

Right now, Dobes is in his place in Montreal, and Cayden Primeau is doing well in Laval. He is undefeated in nine games.

As long as the CH was relatively close to the playoffs, it was clear that Dobes had to stay up, being the goalie who gives the CH the best chance to win a game – along with Samuel Montembeault, of course.

But already, at that point, we were wondering if, once the CH was out of the playoff race, Dobes would head to Laval to backstop the Rocket, which is a powerhouse in the AHL.

But now that the CH is struggling, the question becomes: when should Dobes return to help the Rocket? And I’m not saying this because he doesn’t deserve his place in Montreal; quite the opposite.

Because yes, in my mind, it’s clear: the priority is not the development of Primeau, but rather that of Dobes. And playing in the playoffs in the AHL would be quite an experience.

Anthony Marcotte (BPM Sports) also discussed the topic this morning on the radio.

At the time of writing this, Dobes has played 30 fewer games than last year due to injuries and his role as #2 in Montreal. A goalie his age needs to play, and Laval is the best place to play games.

That’s a lot, 30 games.

Note: I’m not saying he should be sent down tomorrow morning. But what I am saying is that at some point, whether it’s just for the playoffs or a few weeks beforehand, Dobes will need to play games in Laval during a playoff race.

That’s my view of things, at least.

It’s the right thing to do for the CH management. After all, the Rocket is brimming with confidence, unlike the Canadiens, and the idea of letting him experience the NHL and the playoff race before the end of the season is worth its weight in gold in my eyes.

Depriving him of such an experience would not be optimal for his development. No?


