Georges Laraque wants the Canadiens to sign Sam Bennett for 7 years / $49M

Credit: The season for Kirby Dach is not going at all as planned. He’s struggling and doesn’t seem to have the right attitude during games. It’s not uncommon to see him dragging his feet. Georges Laraque has had enough. He wants to move on to other options in the search for a second center. During his […]

The season for Kirby Dach is not going at all as planned. He’s struggling and doesn’t seem to have the right attitude during games. It’s not uncommon to see him dragging his feet.

.@GeorgesLaraque would be open to the idea of seeing the Canadiens give 7 years and $49 million to Sam Bennett, while for @stephgonzz, it’s a resounding no! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/9mgc67PO1p — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 3, 2025

Georges Laraque has had enough. He wants to move on to other options in the search for a second center. During his show on BPM Sports on Monday , Laraque suggested filling the second center position for the coming years. He wants to sign Sam Bennett.On paper, it seems like a good idea. The only problem is that Laraque would give him a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $7 million!Sam Bennett would be excellent as the second center for the Canadiens. He is a player who plays with grit and can add his touch to the physical game, while also being capable of scoring when necessary.However, giving a seven-year contract to a fragile player like Bennett is completely crazy! He will be 29 during the summer, which means he would finish this supposed contract at the age of 35.

Some players are capable of maintaining a good level of play until they are 35, but Bennett hasn’t played a full season in seven years!

He is already labeled as an injury-prone player.

The salary cap is going to increase, but that’s not a reason to throw money out the window. It will be nice when the contracts of Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson expire. It would be good not to add another one like those!

The worst part is that if Bennett decides to test the free-agent market, he could very well get that kind of contract. The bidding on July 1st often forces teams to give out too big contracts to persuade players.

Georges Laraque’s idea is still good. It’s true that, for now, Kirby Dach doesn’t have the makings of a second center and that it could hinder the development of Ivan Demidov upon his arrival in the NHL.

In Brief

However, we should consider a more realistic solution to address the issue. I would be willing to offer a $7 million per season contract to Bennett, but the number of seasons should be greatly reduced.

– Happy Birthday!

Happy birthday again Owen

Bonne fête encore Becker! pic.twitter.com/GLBsSooUbl — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 4, 2025

– What a feat!

Roman Josi plays his 957th game with the Predators, a franchise record! pic.twitter.com/fIftKHd3Vy — RDS (@RDSca) February 4, 2025

– The Raptors are still rebuilding.

What will be the Raptors’ plan at the trade deadline?https://t.co/tYCqzYXSOM — RDS (@RDSca) February 4, 2025

– It gives us some very nice goals.