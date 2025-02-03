Georges Laraque wants the Canadiens to sign Sam Bennett for 7 years / $49M

Georges Laraque wants the Canadiens to sign Sam Bennett for 7 years / $49MDansLesCoulisses.com
The season for Kirby Dach is not going at all as planned. He’s struggling and doesn’t seem to have the right attitude during games. It’s not uncommon to see him dragging his feet.
.@GeorgesLaraque would be open to the idea of seeing the Canadiens give 7 years and $49 million to Sam Bennett, while for @stephgonzz, it’s a resounding no!
What do you think? pic.twitter.com/9mgc67PO1p
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 3, 2025
Some players are capable of maintaining a good level of play until they are 35, but Bennett hasn’t played a full season in seven years!
The salary cap is going to increase, but that’s not a reason to throw money out the window. It will be nice when the contracts of Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson expire. It would be good not to add another one like those!
Georges Laraque’s idea is still good. It’s true that, for now, Kirby Dach doesn’t have the makings of a second center and that it could hinder the development of Ivan Demidov upon his arrival in the NHL.
In Brief
