David Reinbacher practiced… on the Canadiens’ second line

Credit: The Canadiens practiced today in San Jose in preparation for tomorrow’s game against the Sharks. Josh Anderson was unable to participate in practice as he received another day of treatments. However, there are also two aspects in particular that caught attention during the Canadiens’ practice… Before continuing, I will share the lines that were announced […]

The Canadiens practiced today in San Jose in preparation for tomorrow’s game against the Sharks.

Josh Anderson was unable to participate in practice as he received another day of treatments

However, there are also two aspects in particular that caught attention during the Canadiens’ practice…

Slafkovsky – Suzuki – Caufield

Newhook – Dach – Reinbacher

Laine – Evans – Armia

Pezz – Dvorak – Gallagher

Before continuing, I will share the lines that were announced by the Canadiens, and you can tell me what seems off.It looks like this:

Obviously, it is easy to notice that David Reinbacher practiced… But on the Canadiens’ second line.

They were lacking forwards with Anderson’s absence: let’s remember that Owen Beck was reassigned to the American League so he could participate in the AHL All-Star Game tonight.

That’s why Reinbacher practiced as a forward. Because no: the organization’s plan was not to avoid Matvei Michkov in the draft to convert Reinbacher into a winger who can play in the top-6. In fact, I hope that’s not the case… Hehe.

Joking aside, it should also be noted that it was Patrik Laine (and not Reinbacher) who took Josh Anderson’s spot in the lineup.

Does that mean Martin St-Louis wants to shake things up in preparation for tomorrow’s game?

New lines observed at practice in San Jose Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/Y7Qvi3CVoY — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 3, 2025

It would make sense to see Laine get benched.

The forward only sat out once last night in the third period because Martin St-Louis didn’t like his game.

Laine needs to give more… And last night, he looked like a passenger on the ice.

That’s a risky play for St-Louis, but the head coach of the Canadiens wanted to send a message to his player.

On the other hand, even though Anderson seems to be bothered by an injury, he deserves to take Laine’s place on the second line because he shows up for every game.

You can see the Josh Anderson from the 2021 playoffs and if St-Louis wants to reward him, that idea wouldn’t be so crazy.

Overtime

Monty will face the Sharks on Tuesday Monty will get the start in San Jose on Tuesday#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/54YWivbgvI — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 3, 2025

To be continued, then. It will be interesting to see what the lineup looks like tomorrow against the Sharks!Note that Samuel Montembeault will get the start tomorrow night.He will try to find a way to bounce back after a more difficult January.Monty has only three wins in his last nine games.