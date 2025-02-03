David Reinbacher practiced… on the Canadiens’ second line

David Reinbacher practiced… on the Canadiens’ second lineMarc-Olivier Cook
The Canadiens practiced today in San Jose in preparation for tomorrow’s game against the Sharks.
However, there are also two aspects in particular that caught attention during the Canadiens’ practice…
- Slafkovsky – Suzuki – Caufield
- Newhook – Dach – Reinbacher
- Laine – Evans – Armia
- Pezz – Dvorak – Gallagher
Obviously, it is easy to notice that David Reinbacher practiced… But on the Canadiens’ second line.
They were lacking forwards with Anderson’s absence: let’s remember that Owen Beck was reassigned to the American League so he could participate in the AHL All-Star Game tonight.
That’s why Reinbacher practiced as a forward. Because no: the organization’s plan was not to avoid Matvei Michkov in the draft to convert Reinbacher into a winger who can play in the top-6. In fact, I hope that’s not the case… Hehe.
Joking aside, it should also be noted that it was Patrik Laine (and not Reinbacher) who took Josh Anderson’s spot in the lineup.
Does that mean Martin St-Louis wants to shake things up in preparation for tomorrow’s game?
New lines observed at practice in San Jose
The forward only sat out once last night in the third period because Martin St-Louis didn’t like his game.
Laine needs to give more… And last night, he looked like a passenger on the ice.
That’s a risky play for St-Louis, but the head coach of the Canadiens wanted to send a message to his player.
On the other hand, even though Anderson seems to be bothered by an injury, he deserves to take Laine’s place on the second line because he shows up for every game.
You can see the Josh Anderson from the 2021 playoffs and if St-Louis wants to reward him, that idea wouldn’t be so crazy.
Overtime
Monty will face the Sharks on Tuesday
