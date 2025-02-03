Another day of treatments for Josh Anderson

During yesterday’s game, we saw that Josh Anderson was not at the top of his game.

He retreated to the bench at one point after receiving a check and he looked uncomfortable.The veteran is clearly bothered by a minor physical issue.I say this because today, Anderson will be absent from practice.

He is getting a treatment day… As has been the case several times in the last two weeks:

January 22

January 27

January 29

At this time of year, it is normal to see that some guys are banged up. Travel and fatigue set in and it’s harder to stay healthy during these moments because the body struggles to keep up.

We can only hope that it’s not too serious for #17…

Forward Josh Anderson will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 3, 2025

Ultimately, Josh Anderson must be looking forward to February 9.

It will be the last game for the Canadiens before the long break until February 22… And it will allow him to recover a bit.

This timeframe will be important for most of the guys as they will be able to rest in view of the end of the schedule.

Samuel Montembeault, Joel Armia, and Patrik Laine won’t get that chance because of the Four Nations Tournament… But well.

It is what it is, as we say in good Quebecois!

Let’s also remember that yesterday, Nick Suzuki also got hurt blocking a shot at the end of the second period. However, he is able to practice today.

That said, I have the impression that Josh Anderson is not the only one dealing with minor injuries at the moment…

– Well done.