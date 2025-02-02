Top-5: The American national anthem was strongly booed in Ottawa and Calgary

Top-5: The American national anthem was strongly booed in Ottawa and CalgaryMathis Therrien
Here’s a summary.
In this context, Jean-Marc Léger stated yesterday that he would like to hear the American national anthem being booed at the Bell Centre, which would clearly not solve the problem.
The United States national anthem is booed in Ottawa ahead of the Senators and Wild game amid tariffs from US President Donald Trump.
Caught the end of it, but it was booed for the first part of the anthem as well.
— Nick Murray (@NickMurray91) February 2, 2025
More booing of the US National Anthem in Calgary tonight after Trump imposes tariffs on Canada
this, only 1 hour after a similar incident in Ottawa
— Tablesalt (@Tablesalt13) February 2, 2025
The Senators’ fans did not boo their American captain Brady Tkachuk when he scored a goal in this game.
Brady Tkachuk – Ottawa Senators (20)
Power Play Goal
— NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) February 2, 2025
It is also worth noting that in this game, Ryan Hartman was ejected for a disgusting act against Tim Stützle during a faceoff.
Ryan Hartman was given a match penalty for attempt to injure on this play with Tim Stützle

— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 2, 2025
See Stützle’s bloodied head at the end of the video above.
JOSEPH WOLL WITH A HUGE GLOVE SAVE AT THE BUZZER!!
— NHL (@NHL) February 2, 2025
Of course, in his first game back with the New York Rangers, J.T. Miller made his mark by scoring two goals in the Rangers’ 6 to 3 loss against the Boston Bruins.
J.T. MILLER IS BACK LIKE HE NEVER LEFT
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 1, 2025
J.T MILLER HAS TWO GOALS TODAY.

— BarDown (@BarDown) February 1, 2025
What’s even cooler for the Islanders is that last night, it was the team’s newest signing, Tony DeAngelo, who scored the winning goal in overtime.
HOW ‘BOUT THOSE ISLES
HOW 'BOUT THOSE ISLES

Tony DeAngelo buries his first with his new squad in @Energizer OT to extend their win streak to seven games!
— NHL (@NHL) February 2, 2025
So we could expect quite a hockey game, and that’s exactly what we got.
JOSH MORRISSEY IS THE OT HERO!
JOSH MORRISSEY IS THE OT HERO!

Morrissey wins it for the @NHLJets in @Energizer overtime!
— NHL (@NHL) February 2, 2025
Notably, in the loss, Alex Ovechkin scored the equalizing goal in the third period, bringing him within 18 goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s goal record.
Reflecting on the way home… we will probably never see a goal scorer like Alex Ovechkin ever again.
Unbelievable what he’s been able to do over 20 years and counting. What a ride. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/apuZqSQBBx
— Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) February 2, 2025
In Brief
– The Chicago Blackhawks score the fastest goal in their history to start a game. Landon Slaggert found the back of the net after seven seconds.
Landon Slaggert is now the owner of the fastest goal to start a game in franchise history #Blackhawks #HOTR

— CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) February 1, 2025
– Here are all the results from the previous day.
That’s a wrap on Saturday’s games.
For all #NHLStats on tonight, visit Live Updates: https://t.co/CM7vlwMe8P
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 2, 2025
– Here are the top scorers from the previous day.
– On the agenda today in the NHL: nine games.