Top-5: The American national anthem was strongly booed in Ottawa and Calgary

There were nine games yesterday in the National Hockey League.Several highlights caught attention and made the rounds in the hockey world.

Here’s a summary.

Upon his return to the presidency of the United States, Donald Trump has already made a few decisions that clearly do not please everyone, one of which is the imposition of tariffs on Canada.

In this context, Jean-Marc Léger stated yesterday that he would like to hear the American national anthem being booed at the Bell Centre, which would clearly not solve the problem.

The United States national anthem is booed in Ottawa ahead of the Senators and Wild game amid tariffs from US President Donald Trump. Caught the end of it, but it was booed for the first part of the anthem as well. pic.twitter.com/ChBU6XFxIP — Nick Murray (@NickMurray91) February 2, 2025

BREAKING More booing of the US National Anthem in Calgary tonight after Trump imposes tariffs on Canada this, only 1 hour after a similar incident in Ottawapic.twitter.com/s0Vne8XgpK — Tablesalt (@Tablesalt13) February 2, 2025

But nonetheless, booing the American national anthem would do the Canadians good and allow them to release some frustration.In fact, last night, in Ottawa, and then in Calgary, the American national anthem was heavily booed at the beginning and the end.In short, Canadian fans expressed their dissatisfaction.As for the hockey games themselves, well, in Calgary, the Flames lost 3 to 1 against the Detroit Red Wings, and in Ottawa, the Senators crushed the Minnesota Wild by a score of 6 to 0.

The Senators’ fans did not boo their American captain Brady Tkachuk when he scored a goal in this game.

Brady Tkachuk – Ottawa Senators (20)

Power Play Goal pic.twitter.com/d0oyemF4Th — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) February 2, 2025

It is also worth noting that in this game, Ryan Hartman was ejected for a disgusting act against Tim Stützle during a faceoff.

Ryan Hartman was given a match penalty for attempt to injure on this play with Tim Stützle

pic.twitter.com/n0rqC1yx47 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 2, 2025

See Stützle’s bloodied head at the end of the video above.

JOSEPH WOLL WITH A HUGE GLOVE SAVE AT THE BUZZER!! pic.twitter.com/NzxE5s9VOf — NHL (@NHL) February 2, 2025

We witnessed quite a match between the two best Canadian teams in the NHL as the Maple Leafs faced the Edmonton Oilers.The Leafs came out on top with a score of 4 to 3, and they can really say a huge thank you to their goalie, Joseph Woll, who not only turned away 45 of the 48 shots from the Oilers but also made one of the saves of the year in the final seconds of the game.Indeed, Woll robbed Corey Perry on the last play of the game, which could have sent the game into overtime.In short, the Leafs finally seem to have a good goalie, which could be scary for the playoffs.

Of course, in his first game back with the New York Rangers, J.T. Miller made his mark by scoring two goals in the Rangers’ 6 to 3 loss against the Boston Bruins.

J.T. MILLER IS BACK LIKE HE NEVER LEFT pic.twitter.com/19ORuHk9bn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 1, 2025

In short, Miller did not waste time distinguishing himself and feeling comfortable with the Rangers, despite the loss.He will clearly have a great renaissance with the Rangers.Things are going very well for Patrick Roy and his team right now, as the Islanders recorded a seventh consecutive victory last night.Indeed, by winning 3 to 2 in overtime against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Islanders are back in the thick of the playoff race, just three points away from the final playoff spot held by the Lightning.

What’s even cooler for the Islanders is that last night, it was the team’s newest signing, Tony DeAngelo, who scored the winning goal in overtime.

HOW ‘BOUT THOSE ISLES Tony DeAngelo buries his first with his new squad in @Energizer OT to extend their win streak to seven games! pic.twitter.com/ZXvG4Z2RRc — NHL (@NHL) February 2, 2025

It was his first goal of the season and first as a member of the Islanders.Last night, there was a very big game to closely watch as the best team in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Capitals, faced off against the best team in the Western Conference, the Winnipeg Jets.

So we could expect quite a hockey game, and that’s exactly what we got.

JOSH MORRISSEY IS THE OT HERO! Morrissey wins it for the @NHLJets in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/1vUiNWoP5F — NHL (@NHL) February 2, 2025

The match ended in overtime as Josh Morrissey gave the Jets a 5 to 4 victory with his second goal of the game.The Jets thus sit atop the league with this victory, but the Caps, who are just two points behind, still have two games in hand.

Notably, in the loss, Alex Ovechkin scored the equalizing goal in the third period, bringing him within 18 goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s goal record.

Reflecting on the way home… we will probably never see a goal scorer like Alex Ovechkin ever again. Unbelievable what he’s been able to do over 20 years and counting. What a ride. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/apuZqSQBBx — Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) February 2, 2025

In Brief

– The Chicago Blackhawks score the fastest goal in their history to start a game. Landon Slaggert found the back of the net after seven seconds.

Landon Slaggert is now the owner of the fastest goal to start a game in franchise history #Blackhawks #HOTR

pic.twitter.com/HHmfTnQTVm — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) February 1, 2025

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

That’s a wrap on Saturday’s games. For all #NHLStats on tonight, visit Live Updates: https://t.co/CM7vlwMe8P pic.twitter.com/uggwH1IzFI — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 2, 2025

– Here are the top scorers from the previous day.

– On the agenda today in the NHL: nine games.