Patrik Laine benched in the third period during a loss for the Canadiens

Credit: Things have been going less well for the CH lately. Fortunately, Martin St-Louis’ team could find the path to victory by facing one of the worst teams in the NHL, the Anaheim Ducks. Here are the lineups: CH’s lineup during warm-up… Logan Mailloux and Owen Beck are still participating in the warm-up session… Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky Newhook-Dach-Laine […]

Things have been going less well for the CH lately.

Fortunately, Martin St-Louis’ team could find the path to victory by facing one of the worst teams in the NHL, the Anaheim Ducks.

CH’s lineup during warm-up…

Logan Mailloux and Owen Beck are still participating in the warm-up session… Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Newhook-Dach-Laine

Anderson-Dvorak-Gallagher

Pezzetta-Evans-Armia Matheson-Carrier

Xhekaj-Hutson

Struble-Savard Montembeault

Dobes — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 2, 2025

Troy Terry is out today due to illness. Here’s who we fly with. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/CD2XW8v6WF — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 2, 2025

Joel Armia accepts Jake Evans’ pass while shorthanded and scores! 1-0 Montreal!#MTLvsANA on RDS pic.twitter.com/up2u7tfy8N — RDS (@RDSca) February 2, 2025

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HAPPY BIRTHDAY GO DVO, IT’S YA BIRTHDAY#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hUMKzkvqAe — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 2, 2025

Here are the lineups:Midway through the first period, Brendan Gallagher took a very bad penalty, giving the Ducks their first power play of the game.But it was Montreal that took advantage. While shorthanded, Joel Armia, well-fed by Jake Evans, broke the ice in California.The Montreal special teams set the tone in the first period.After a shorthanded goal, Christian Dvorak scored the second goal for his team on the power play this time.Happy 29th birthday, Dvo!A few seconds after the goal, Arber Xhekaj danced with a guy who is no pushover. Ross Johnston is a tough customer.

This time, the defender didn’t make the mistake of pointing to the scoreboard.

Arber Xhekaj and Ross Johnston drop the gloves in a heated tilt pic.twitter.com/eCs22wDsvy — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 2, 2025

Compared to the first period, Montreal had a pretty difficult second period.

Mason McTavish and the Ducks took advantage to cut the lead in half. At the end of the period, he deflected Alex Killorn’s shot.

Mason McTavish gets a piece of Killorn’s shot for a big goal, bringing the Ducks back within 1!#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/GwPcRHviko — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 2, 2025

Frank Vatrano scores Anaheim’s second goal in just 40 seconds to tie the game up at 2!#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/wWsI5Ba1bN — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 2, 2025

Alex Killorn walks in and rips one to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead! pic.twitter.com/b4HTgBNBHu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 2, 2025

A few seconds later, 40 to be exact, Frank Vatrano equalized.Disaster!Midway through the third period, Alex Killorn really hurt the visitors by scoring the third unanswered goal for his team.3-2 Ducks at that moment.

This is how the game ended, despite Samuel Montembeault being pulled and the presence of a sixth skater. Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia were used in this situation instead of Patrik Laine, who played only one shift in the third period, and Juraj Slafkovsky. And no, it’s not because the Finn was injured.

Final score: 3-2.

Martin St-Louis’ team will return to action on Wednesday against the Sharks in San José.

Overtime

– Just a two minute minor on the sequence.

Love how Jake Evans went right after this clown for that dangerous hit on Joel Armia. https://t.co/n3n7w8P7jP — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 2, 2025

– Yes, something is off.

Habs PP1 is a legit momentum killer right now. — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 2, 2025

– Small technical detail to note.