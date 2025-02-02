Patrik Laine benched in the third period during a loss for the Canadiens

Patrik Laine benched in the third period during a loss for the CanadiensRaphael Simard
Fortunately, Martin St-Louis’ team could find the path to victory by facing one of the worst teams in the NHL, the Anaheim Ducks.
CH’s lineup during warm-up…
Logan Mailloux and Owen Beck are still participating in the warm-up session…
Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky
Newhook-Dach-Laine
Anderson-Dvorak-Gallagher
Pezzetta-Evans-Armia
Matheson-Carrier
Xhekaj-Hutson
Struble-Savard
Montembeault
Dobes
— Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 2, 2025
Troy Terry is out today due to illness. Here’s who we fly with. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/CD2XW8v6WF
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 2, 2025
Joel Armia accepts Jake Evans’ pass while shorthanded and scores! 1-0 Montreal!#MTLvsANA on RDS pic.twitter.com/up2u7tfy8N
— RDS (@RDSca) February 2, 2025
HAPPY BIRTHDAY HAPPY BIRTHDAY
GO DVO, IT’S YA BIRTHDAY#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hUMKzkvqAe
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 2, 2025
This time, the defender didn’t make the mistake of pointing to the scoreboard.
Arber Xhekaj and Ross Johnston drop the gloves in a heated tilt pic.twitter.com/eCs22wDsvy
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 2, 2025
Mason McTavish and the Ducks took advantage to cut the lead in half. At the end of the period, he deflected Alex Killorn’s shot.
Mason McTavish gets a piece of Killorn’s shot for a big goal, bringing the Ducks back within 1!#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/GwPcRHviko
— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 2, 2025
Frank Vatrano scores Anaheim’s second goal in just 40 seconds to tie the game up at 2!#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/wWsI5Ba1bN
— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 2, 2025
Alex Killorn walks in and rips one to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead! pic.twitter.com/b4HTgBNBHu
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 2, 2025
This is how the game ended, despite Samuel Montembeault being pulled and the presence of a sixth skater. Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia were used in this situation instead of Patrik Laine, who played only one shift in the third period, and Juraj Slafkovsky. And no, it’s not because the Finn was injured.
Martin St-Louis’ team will return to action on Wednesday against the Sharks in San José.
Overtime
– Just a two minute minor on the sequence.
Love how Jake Evans went right after this clown for that dangerous hit on Joel Armia. https://t.co/n3n7w8P7jP
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 2, 2025
– Yes, something is off.
Habs PP1 is a legit momentum killer right now.
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 2, 2025
– Small technical detail to note.
I just checked with the #CH and it is not mandatory to send them to the #Rocket for them to participate in the All-Star Game. However, it could be done to save some $$$. It will be interesting to see if it will be done. https://t.co/yFDgMsUfR3
— Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) February 2, 2025