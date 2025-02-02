Skip to content
Patrik Laine benched in the third period during a loss for the Canadiens

 Raphael Simard
Things have been going less well for the CH lately.

Fortunately, Martin St-Louis’ team could find the path to victory by facing one of the worst teams in the NHL, the Anaheim Ducks.

Here are the lineups:

Midway through the first period, Brendan Gallagher took a very bad penalty, giving the Ducks their first power play of the game.

But it was Montreal that took advantage. While shorthanded, Joel Armia, well-fed by Jake Evans, broke the ice in California.

The Montreal special teams set the tone in the first period.

After a shorthanded goal, Christian Dvorak scored the second goal for his team on the power play this time.

Happy 29th birthday, Dvo!

A few seconds after the goal, Arber Xhekaj danced with a guy who is no pushover. Ross Johnston is a tough customer.

This time, the defender didn’t make the mistake of pointing to the scoreboard.

Compared to the first period, Montreal had a pretty difficult second period.

Mason McTavish and the Ducks took advantage to cut the lead in half. At the end of the period, he deflected Alex Killorn’s shot.

A few seconds later, 40 to be exact, Frank Vatrano equalized.

Disaster!

Midway through the third period, Alex Killorn really hurt the visitors by scoring the third unanswered goal for his team.

3-2 Ducks at that moment.

This is how the game ended, despite Samuel Montembeault being pulled and the presence of a sixth skater. Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia were used in this situation instead of Patrik Laine, who played only one shift in the third period, and Juraj Slafkovsky. And no, it’s not because the Finn was injured.

Final score: 3-2.

Martin St-Louis’ team will return to action on Wednesday against the Sharks in San José.


Overtime

– Just a two minute minor on the sequence.

– Yes, something is off.

– Small technical detail to note.

