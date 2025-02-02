Overview of the hopes of the CH: three points for Michael Hage

Credit: Honestly, I never would have thought that a rebuild would be so easy to live through when we were in 2021 after the Stanley Cup Final. Yes, it’s difficult to see the Montreal Canadiens lose and be far from the playoffs for a few years, but seriously, following the prospects of the Habs makes it […]

Honestly, I never would have thought that a rebuild would be so easy to live through when we were in 2021 after the Stanley Cup Final.

Yes, it’s difficult to see the Montreal Canadiens lose and be far from the playoffs for a few years, but seriously, following the prospects of the Habs makes it all so much easier to digest.

Watching and analyzing the performances of the various prospects of the Tricolore is really enjoyable and exciting for the upcoming seasons, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do once again today.

Michael Hage – Center – 18 years old

Even though he’s overshadowed by Demidov in everything he does, Hage is truly a very important prospect in the Montreal Canadiens’ pipeline.

The management holds him in high regard, and rightly so when we see his performances this season in the NCAA as a freshman.Hage quickly established himself as one of the cornerstones of one of the great NCAA universities, namely the University of Michigan, as he produces at a rate of over a point per game.In fact, last night, Hage added to that, scoring three points, including a goal, in a 7-3 victory for the University of Michigan against Penn State University.With this performance, Hage now has 28 points (12 goals and 16 assists) in 25 games, placing him in the top 20 of NCAA scoring. He is also the top scorer among 18-year-olds right now, ahead of a certain James Hagens.

Let’s not forget that Hage missed a few games due to injury.

In short, Hage is developing very well and is having a season above expectations for an 18-year-old prospect, and it will be very interesting to see him dominate even more next season when he turns 19.

Tyler Thorpe – Right winger – 19 years old

Here’s someone who made a very good impression at the Habs training camp at the beginning of the season and thus found a way to make a name for himself within the Canadiens’ prospect pool.

Habs Prospect Tyler Thorpe did it again

In a Flash

The Habs fans really liked him at training camp because of his size (6 feet 4 and 215 pounds) and his good shot.Since then, Thorpe has been doing well in the WHL with the Vancouver Giants, producing at a similar rate to last season.In fact, yesterday, Thorpe scored his 20th goal of the campaign in a 9-2 victory for the Vancouver Giants against the Kamloops Blazers.The Habs prospect now has 39 points (20 goals and 19 assists) in 48 games, which is a respectable pace, just below his pace of 44 points in 51 games last season.Thorpe represents a nice project for the Habs, and he will be one to watch in the coming years, especially when he makes the jump to Laval with the Rocket.Here are some other notable performances from the various Habs prospects.

