Overview of the hopes of the CH: three points for Michael Hage

Overview of the hopes of the CH: three points for Michael HageMathis Therrien
Yes, it’s difficult to see the Montreal Canadiens lose and be far from the playoffs for a few years, but seriously, following the prospects of the Habs makes it all so much easier to digest.
Watching and analyzing the performances of the various prospects of the Tricolore is really enjoyable and exciting for the upcoming seasons, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do once again today.
Michael Hage – Center – 18 years old
Even though he’s overshadowed by Demidov in everything he does, Hage is truly a very important prospect in the Montreal Canadiens’ pipeline.
ELITE SNIPER MICHAEL HAGE
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 2, 2025
Let’s not forget that Hage missed a few games due to injury.
Tyler Thorpe – Right winger – 19 years old
Here’s someone who made a very good impression at the Habs training camp at the beginning of the season and thus found a way to make a name for himself within the Canadiens’ prospect pool.
Habs Prospect Tyler Thorpe did it again
20th goal of the season…#GoHabsGo https://t.co/yyQefAyVGO
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 2, 2025
Habs Prospects Results 02/01/25
Hartford Wolf Pack 4 Laval Rocket 5 OT
Sean Farrell (5,6) (6) 3 PTS 7 SOG
Jared Davidson (15) (12) 2 PTS
Alex Barré-Boulet (10) (24-25) 3 PTS 6 SOG
Florian Xhekaj (10) 1 PTS GWG 2 SOG
Adam Engström (16)… pic.twitter.com/FSUzmkuO9j
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 2, 2025
In a Flash
– The break will do some good.
The Rocket had managed to avoid the injury trap until now, but that time has passed.
Gustav Lindstrom probably shouldn’t have played yesterday’s game and didn’t touch the ice in the 3rd period.
Laurent Dauphin was hit in the mouth yesterday and didn’t play…
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 2, 2025
– Must read.
When @TonyMarinaro tells his mom that he’s made La Presse…
Really happy that Tony is getting this kind of coverage! https://t.co/iwaj8hmfxZ
— Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) February 2, 2025
– Wow!
LHJMQ: 27 points in 24 hours for three players from the same trio of the Val-d’Or Foreurs! https://t.co/7pyVVJ6WrU
— Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) February 2, 2025
– Stay tuned.
We will have to see if he will be ready for the Dodgers’ season opener on March 18 in Japan. https://t.co/Q4Djusg55m
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 2, 2025
– Let’s see.
Today, we need three wins in as many games, and nothing else. https://t.co/kYKvJX9EeF
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 2, 2025