Jacob Fowler did not play on Friday because he is injured

Jacob Fowler’s team was in action on Friday night.

But the Canadian’s hope – for a rare time this season – was not in front of his net.

His assistant, Jan Korec, got only his 2nd start of the season. The other time he started a game was due to Fowler’s suspension.

#Habs prospect Jacob Fowler did not play for BC on Friday night. Coach Greg Brown said he’s “day-to-day.” We’ll see if he plays in their next game Monday night vs Northeastern. https://t.co/j2rkU2JRrQ — HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) February 2, 2025

But there is a reason why Fowler did not play on Friday.And that reason is relatively simple. The goalie is injured:Boston College head coach Greg Brown states that the injury is not extremely serious.

Fowler is evaluated on a day-to-day basis… And his return should be imminent.

Note that his team will play its next game tomorrow against Northeastern University (Beanpot tournament).

Will he be able to participate in the match? Unfortunately, we will have to wait until tomorrow for an answer to that question. Did the coaches give him the day off on Friday so he would be 100% ready for tomorrow? That’s possible, too.

On the other hand, knowing that his injury is minor… That’s all that is important in this story.

Record of 17-3-1

Goals against average of 1.63

Save percentage of .938

In Brief

It would have been disappointing to see Fowler get injured: he is having a dream season in the NCAA and he is progressing rapidly.His numbers this season are exceptional:With Reinbacher already missing part of the season, the Canadiens could not afford to see another of their excellent prospects get seriously injured.Fowler seems to have avoided the worst and that is a good thing.

