Jacob Fowler did not play on Friday because he is injured

Jacob Fowler did not play on Friday because he is injuredMarc-Olivier Cook
Jacob Fowler’s team was in action on Friday night.
But the Canadian’s hope – for a rare time this season – was not in front of his net.
His assistant, Jan Korec, got only his 2nd start of the season. The other time he started a game was due to Fowler’s suspension.
#Habs prospect Jacob Fowler did not play for BC on Friday night. Coach Greg Brown said he’s “day-to-day.” We’ll see if he plays in their next game Monday night vs Northeastern. https://t.co/j2rkU2JRrQ
— HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) February 2, 2025
Fowler is evaluated on a day-to-day basis… And his return should be imminent.
Will he be able to participate in the match? Unfortunately, we will have to wait until tomorrow for an answer to that question. Did the coaches give him the day off on Friday so he would be 100% ready for tomorrow? That’s possible, too.
On the other hand, knowing that his injury is minor… That’s all that is important in this story.
- Record of 17-3-1
- Goals against average of 1.63
- Save percentage of .938
In Brief
— He is on fire.
Jake Sanderson in the last week:
3 games
— 2 goals
— 5 assists
— 7 points (1st in NHL)
— 11 shot attempts
— 62.56 xGF% at 5v5
The best defenseman from the 2020 draft? pic.twitter.com/xgFqvGZ8Iy
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) February 2, 2025
— Yes!
freshly arrived
they’re here#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Rbn0AZCEon
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 2, 2025
— It works.
The Lions are using a three-goalie rotation to great effect so far this season. pic.twitter.com/79pFY0iWyA
— Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) February 2, 2025