Islanders: Adam Boqvist played with Anthony Beauvillier’s gloves last night

Credit: I don’t know if the New York Islanders keep the gear of all the players who have played for the club throughout its history, but evidently, Anthony Beauvillier’s gloves have been kept by the organization. I imagine he left a mark on the organization during his time… I’m saying this because it’s with his gloves […]

Adam Boqvist played & SCORED in tonight’s game using Anthony Beauvillier’s old gloves in his Isles debut… Anthony Beauvillier hasn’t played for the Islanders since 2022-23 : @IslesDen pic.twitter.com/i6pntMmGjp — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 2, 2025

Let’s just say the defender won’t be in a rush to change his pair of gloves.

The equipment managers kept some of the pieces of his gear for a reason, I imagine…

Adam Boqvist, claimed by NYI, is an offensive defenceman who skates well and has some creativity with the puck but has had a tough time carving out a role for himself due to poor defensive play. #Isls pic.twitter.com/GGJ8rvCerS — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 31, 2025

Beauvillier, even though he spent seven seasons with the Islanders and had his best career moments in New York, has not played for the club since the 2022-2023 season. Since then, he has played in Vancouver, Chicago, Nashville, and Pittsburgh.Since leaving New York, he has never produced as he did for the Islanders.As for Boqvist, he was just claimed off waivers for the team and right from his first game, he found the back of the net. He is a right-handed defenseman who is very good offensively, but defensively, he leaves something to be desired.Some Canadiens fans might have wished that Kent Hughes had claimed him.

To those who wanted him in Montreal, I’ll say this: the CH does not need another Justin Barron.

