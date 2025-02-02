Islanders: Adam Boqvist played with Anthony Beauvillier’s gloves last night

Islanders: Adam Boqvist played with Anthony Beauvillier’s gloves last nightRaphael Simard
I don’t know if the New York Islanders keep the gear of all the players who have played for the club throughout its history, but evidently, Anthony Beauvillier’s gloves have been kept by the organization.
I imagine he left a mark on the organization during his time…
I’m saying this because it’s with his gloves that the newcomer Adam Boqvist participated in the game. And he even scored.
Adam Boqvist played & SCORED in tonight’s game using Anthony Beauvillier’s old gloves in his Isles debut…
Anthony Beauvillier hasn’t played for the Islanders since 2022-23
: @IslesDen pic.twitter.com/i6pntMmGjp
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 2, 2025
Let’s just say the defender won’t be in a rush to change his pair of gloves.
The equipment managers kept some of the pieces of his gear for a reason, I imagine…
Adam Boqvist, claimed by NYI, is an offensive defenceman who skates well and has some creativity with the puck but has had a tough time carving out a role for himself due to poor defensive play. #Isls pic.twitter.com/GGJ8rvCerS
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 31, 2025
To those who wanted him in Montreal, I’ll say this: the CH does not need another Justin Barron.
