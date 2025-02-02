Skip to content
Islanders: Adam Boqvist played with Anthony Beauvillier’s gloves last night
I don’t know if the New York Islanders keep the gear of all the players who have played for the club throughout its history, but evidently, Anthony Beauvillier’s gloves have been kept by the organization.

I imagine he left a mark on the organization during his time…

I’m saying this because it’s with his gloves that the newcomer Adam Boqvist participated in the game. And he even scored.

Let’s just say the defender won’t be in a rush to change his pair of gloves.

The equipment managers kept some of the pieces of his gear for a reason, I imagine…

Beauvillier, even though he spent seven seasons with the Islanders and had his best career moments in New York, has not played for the club since the 2022-2023 season. Since then, he has played in Vancouver, Chicago, Nashville, and Pittsburgh.

Since leaving New York, he has never produced as he did for the Islanders.

As for Boqvist, he was just claimed off waivers for the team and right from his first game, he found the back of the net. He is a right-handed defenseman who is very good offensively, but defensively, he leaves something to be desired.

Some Canadiens fans might have wished that Kent Hughes had claimed him.

To those who wanted him in Montreal, I’ll say this: the CH does not need another Justin Barron.


