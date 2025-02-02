Defeat of the CH: it’s time to bring out the good old Tankathon again

The Canadiens wanted to end a four-game losing streak against a very beatable opponent (Ducks) this afternoon.

But after a good first period, Martin St-Louis’ team completely fell apart. Samuel Montembeault allowed three unanswered goals and Montreal lost its first game in California.

That was a season killing loss. — HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) February 2, 2025

On Tuesday, Montreal will face the Sharks (another manageable opponent) and the Kings, a tougher competitor. Will the Tricolore be able to stop its descent into despair? Was the game in Anaheim a turning point for the season?

Because at this point, we should start to worry, and maybe it’s time to bring back our old friend Tankathon for the fans.

The Flanelle is five points away from the playoffs, and with four games left before the Four Nations showdown (which replaces the All-Star break) and 30 before the end of the season, the sense of urgency must be increasing. In my opinion, the loss of Kaiden Guhle hurts immensely, and his injury has extinguished the team’s last hopes of making the playoffs…

As for Tankathon and our chances ofwinning the lottery, here they are:

If the season ended today, Montreal would have a 3% chance to draft first overall, and even if things don’t go according to logic, the picks would be very interesting.

Especially if Calgary misses the playoffs or barely makes it and loses in the first two rounds. The ideal would be to see the Flames finish in 11th place, but, well. That probably won’t happen.

I wouldn’t say no to Carter Bear and Justin Carbonneau, anyway…

Snake would be happy with these selections.As for the tough game in Anaheim, here are my takeaways:

1. Patrik Laine did not have a good game. And in the third period, Martin St-Louis didn’t play him much.

In fact, the Finn only had one shift… of 32 seconds.

Patrik Laine n’a passé que 32 petites secondes sur la patinoire en 3e période (une seule présence), alors que le CH avait pourtant besoin de marquer. Martin St-Louis a roulé à trois trios et Laine servait à séparer les attaquants des défenseurs. Laine n’aura joué que 10 minutes… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 2, 2025

#Habs TOI for Patrik Laine = 10:33

Kirby Dach = 11:57

only Michael Pezzetta played less than these two — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 2, 2025

He is out of shape and at even strength, not only does he not create anything, but he is a liability.He is slow, lazy, and seems completely disinterested in the game. Only Michael Pezzetta played less than he did.

Kirby Dach didn’t do any better…

Is he focused on the Four Nations showdown?

2. As I mentioned earlier, the loss of Kaiden Guhle is felt. He is the Tricolore’s best defensive player (along with Alexandre Carrier) and he is greatly missed.

In the first period, the defensive play was good. But in the following two periods, the Ducks’ forwards controlled the puck as they pleased in the offensive zone.

Alex Killorn walks in and rips one to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead! pic.twitter.com/b4HTgBNBHu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 2, 2025

Look at this defensive coverage on the winning goal by Quebecer Alex Killorn.

3. I knew the Ducks’ defenseman Jackson LaCombe by name before the game, but watching the match, I really grew to appreciate him.

A native of Minnesota, LaCombe is a six-foot-two, 205-pound defenseman who is mobile, has a good shot, and plays well both in his zone and in the offensive zone.

He plays on the power play and at even strength. He spends a lot of time on the ice, and with Cam Fowler’s departure, his role has increased.

Jackson LaCombe was the lone bright spot for the Ducks in the first outside of Lukas Dostal. Just so fearless with the puck on his stick: pic.twitter.com/eVqkxFvx2B — Félix Sicard (@Felix_Sicard) February 2, 2025

It’s worth mentioning that Pavel Mintyukov was also absent from the game, but the team’s former second-round pick in 2019 is quite a player.

Owen Beck et Logan Mailloux ont été cédés au Rocket, dans le but de représenter l’équipe à la classique des étoiles de la ligue américaine, lundi. On s’attend à ce qu’ils soient ensuite rappelés en vue des matchs du CH de mardi et mercredi. — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 3, 2025

