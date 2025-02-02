Canada trades Logan Mailloux and Owen Beck to the Rocket

Canada trades Logan Mailloux and Owen Beck to the RocketRaphael Simard
As my colleague Félix Forget reported during the recall of Logan Mailloux and Owen Beck, the timing was rather strange.
Obviously, both missed today’s skills competition, but they will participate in tomorrow’s All-Star Game at the Coachella Valley Firebirds’ home; they have just been sent to the Rocket.
The Canadiens have loaned Owen Beck and Logan Mailloux to the Laval Rocket. They will both represent the Rocket at the AHL All-Star…
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 3, 2025
François Gagnon inquired about the situation earlier in the day.
I just checked with the #CH and it is not mandatory to send them to the #Rocket for them to take part in the All-Star Game. It could, however, be done to save some $$$. It will be interesting to see if this will happen. https://t.co/yFDgMsUfR3
— Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) February 2, 2025
Even though it wasn’t mandatory, sending them to the Rocket was a good decision to save a bit of money on the Canadiens’ part.
Their stay in the NHL won’t have lasted long, then.
Overtime
It’s a shame they couldn’t play at the higher level during the recall. Beck has played two games in the Bettman circuit this season. As for Mailloux, he has participated in five games.