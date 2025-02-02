Canada trades Logan Mailloux and Owen Beck to the Rocket

As my colleague Félix Forget reported during the recall of Logan Mailloux and Owen Beck, the timing was rather strange.

After all, both were missing the Rocket game a few hours later and possibly the All-Star event in the AHL.

Obviously, both missed today’s skills competition, but they will participate in tomorrow’s All-Star Game at the Coachella Valley Firebirds’ home; they have just been sent to the Rocket.

The Canadiens have loaned Owen Beck and Logan Mailloux to the Laval Rocket. They will both represent the Rocket at the AHL All-Star… — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 3, 2025

In any case, they could have participated without being sent down.

François Gagnon inquired about the situation earlier in the day.

I just checked with the #CH and it is not mandatory to send them to the #Rocket for them to take part in the All-Star Game. It could, however, be done to save some $$$. It will be interesting to see if this will happen. https://t.co/yFDgMsUfR3 — Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) February 2, 2025

With the rest of the roster, the defender and the forward are currently in Anaheim, and Coachella Valley is only an hour and a half from the Honda Center, home of the Ducks.So, Mailloux and Beck will participate in the event. Good news for them.

Even though it wasn’t mandatory, sending them to the Rocket was a good decision to save a bit of money on the Canadiens’ part.

Their stay in the NHL won’t have lasted long, then.

Overtime

With the guys who were uncertain to play (Alexandre Carrier, David Savard, and Jake Evans, all of whom had a day off yesterday), we had to recall two guys from Laval. And in hindsight, recalling the two guys who were going to California anyway was a logical choice.

It’s a shame they couldn’t play at the higher level during the recall. Beck has played two games in the Bettman circuit this season. As for Mailloux, he has participated in five games.