Big comeback from the Rocket: Florian Xhekaj is really a “clutch” player

The Laval Rocket is truly impressive this season under the guidance of Pascal Vincent.The team is dominant, sitting at the top of its division, the North Division, while also leading the entire American League in terms of points percentage.

All the players of the Rocket contribute to the team’s success, and once again yesterday, they proved it.

FLORIAN XHEKAJ! The Rocket wins another home game in overtime! https://t.co/TXCkmx8uls pic.twitter.com/DHCqbFtQPm — RDS (@RDSca) February 1, 2025

Indeed, for a second consecutive game in two days, the Rocket won against the Hartford Wolf Pack.After winning 3 to 1 on Friday, Laval also secured victory yesterday, winning 5 to 4 in overtime.It was a significant match that required a major comeback from three goals down at home in front of its fans at Place Bell.The Rocket demonstrated great character by coming back from behind after being down 3 to 0 and 4 to 1 in the match.In the end, as on Friday, it was Florian Xhekaj who played the hero by scoring the winning goal for a second consecutive game.

Arber’s brother is having a great time currently with Laval and is progressing very quickly.

Pascal Vincent praised Xhekaj’s development and progression on Friday.

#Rocket Pascal Vincent on Florian Xhekaj’s progression “He’s got good skills. He’s got a good shot. He’s willing to drive the net. We know he’s tough […] His curve is going uphill […] It’s very interesting how he’s progressing and absorbing the information.”#GoRocket… pic.twitter.com/C3kneDXu1r — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) February 1, 2025

In short, Florian Xhekaj clearly has that “clutch” player DNA, and that’s very likely what will allow him to make a career in the NHL one day.

If you only look at his production, which is 14 points (10 goals and four assists) in 39 games, there is nothing impressive about it.But Xhekaj is much more than just the points, as he executes the small details very well while being a very physical and dangerous player for the opposing team.Seriously, the Canadiens are very lucky to have him in their ranks, as he could become a luxury fourth-line player in Montreal very soon.After all, he is only 20 years old.

If we look at the rest of the game, Jared Davidson also had a very good game with a goal and an assist, leading one to wonder why he didn’t get his chance to be recalled by the Canadiens instead of Owen Beck.

Davidson is the kind of player who resembles Emil Heineman much more than Owen Beck, which would have helped the Canadiens better cope with the absence of the Swede.At 22 years old, Davidson is having a great season with 27 points (15 goals and 12 assists) in 39 games and clearly deserves his chance up top.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning Cayden Primeau, who remains perfect since his return to Laval, as he earned his ninth win in as many games.

He has a record of 9-0 with an average goals allowed per game of 1.96 and a save percentage of .923.

Let’s see if that will be enough for him to earn a recall.

