Big comeback from the Rocket: Florian Xhekaj is really a “clutch” player

Big comeback from the Rocket: Florian Xhekaj is really a “clutch” playerMathis Therrien
All the players of the Rocket contribute to the team’s success, and once again yesterday, they proved it.
Final score
Final score #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/v8CnAYOfOQ
FLORIAN XHEKAJ!
The Rocket wins another home game in overtime! https://t.co/TXCkmx8uls pic.twitter.com/DHCqbFtQPm
Arber’s brother is having a great time currently with Laval and is progressing very quickly.
Pascal Vincent praised Xhekaj’s development and progression on Friday.
#Rocket Pascal Vincent on Florian Xhekaj’s progression
“He’s got good skills. He’s got a good shot. He’s willing to drive the net. We know he’s tough […] His curve is going uphill […] It’s very interesting how he’s progressing and absorbing the information.”#GoRocket… pic.twitter.com/C3kneDXu1r
In short, Florian Xhekaj clearly has that “clutch” player DNA, and that’s very likely what will allow him to make a career in the NHL one day.
If we look at the rest of the game, Jared Davidson also had a very good game with a goal and an assist, leading one to wonder why he didn’t get his chance to be recalled by the Canadiens instead of Owen Beck.
Jared Davidson converts on the penalty shot@RocketLaval | #HFDvsLAV pic.twitter.com/VMateFoXt4
Finally, it’s worth mentioning Cayden Primeau, who remains perfect since his return to Laval, as he earned his ninth win in as many games.
Let’s see if that will be enough for him to earn a recall.
In Brief
– Crazy trade in the NBA.
BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell @ShamsCharania. Three-team deal that includes Utah. pic.twitter.com/joU6bXqnBJ
– Indeed.
The Lakers will always make sure they have a showstopper on their roster. And after LeBron James departs or retires, they have their next one in Luka Doncic.
– Happy birthday Christian!
Happy birthday, Dvo!
Happy birthday @10_CD!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/NEFjmiPqQT
– To listen.
Our story in
During this Black History Month, we highlight the legends who have shaped the Club and the moments that have marked our journey.
This week, @pbernier10 reflects on his legendary goal against Toronto FC in the playoffs and shares… pic.twitter.com/f36t2DqZch
– It will be followed.
Dave Roberts will be cautious and won’t rush the Japanese player’s return to the rotation. https://t.co/0rMBTSEdsp
