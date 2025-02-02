Anthony Davis against Luka Doncic: We thought the Rantanen / Necas trade was big…

When the Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen to acquire Martin Necas, NHL fans were in shock.And rightly so!

It is rare, after all, to see a top-10 NHL player being traded… Especially mid-season. The trade had a bombshell effect across the league, and we can all agree that it’s understandable.

WE’VE GOT A BLOCKBUSTER Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall are heading to the @Canes in exchange for Martin Necas and more! pic.twitter.com/hopVKxtvH1 — NHL (@NHL) January 25, 2025

Several criticized the Avalanche’s decision because Mikko Rantanen has the talent that we know.

He is part of the NHL elite, and nobody could have predicted a few months ago that he would be traded.

That said, we saw another trade last night – how can I say it – more impressive in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks surprised everyone by trading two of the top 10 players in the world!

Here’s what you need to know.

Luka Doncic, who is already one of the most talented players in the NBA at just 25 years old, is heading to Los Angeles.

We are talking about a player who was named to the first All-Star team and has participated in the All-Star Game five times, won the Rookie of the Year title, is one of the best scorers (per game) in NBA history, ranks 7th all-time for most career triple-doubles, who…

You get the idea. And let’s not forget he is only 25 years old:

Luka Doncic at the age of 25: — 5x All-Star

— 5x 1st Team All-NBA

— ROTY

— 2nd all-time in playoff PPG

— 3rd all-time in PPG

— 6th all-time in playoff triple-doubles

— 7th all-time in triple-doubles Traded for a pick and a 31 year old. pic.twitter.com/AdcNdqrqBl — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 2, 2025

On the other hand, Anthony Davis is going to Dallas, and for those less familiar with the NBA, he is also one of the most dominant players in the world.

He is in the top-10 in the MVP race this season, averaging 27 points per game since the start of the campaign, has been in the top-4 for Defensive Player of the Year four times, and has been an All-Star nine times…

«I can’t remember in my NBA life a trade this shocking» @GregAnthony50, @laurenjbara & @QRich react to the MASSIVE Luka Dončić & Anthony Davis trade on GameTime pic.twitter.com/tICZ6WfepM — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 2, 2025

On the NBA TV panel, nobody understood what had just happened last night.This might be the biggest trade in the history of the sports world:Even though both are among the top 10 players on the planet, there is still a significant difference that should not be overlooked.

Luka Doncic is 25 years old. Anthony Davis, on the other hand, will celebrate his 32nd birthday in a little over a month (March 11)…

That’s why in general, it’s difficult to understand why the Mavericks decided to part ways with the face of their organization. Adding to that is the fact that Davis is often injured (he has only three seasons with 75 games or more in his career in the NBA) and it’s even harder to explain Dallas’ decision…

It’s like the Avalanche trading Cale Makar to Tampa Bay for Victor Hedman. It’s illogical!

But hey. In Los Angeles, everyone is happy: Doncic is coming to join LeBron James, and the ultimate goal is to win a championship before the latter retires.

If it doesn’t work out, the Lakers can bank on Doncic in the future. That’s the interesting aspect of trading him from the Lakers’ perspective.

Oh, and now we have the two best athletes from Slovenia in the world in Los Angeles.

Let’s not forget Anze Kopitar:

the two best slovenian athletes of all time are now in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/isUcRHDt3w — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 2, 2025

All that to say, the Necas/Rantanen trade… it’s nothing compared to what we saw last night in the NBA.

Good for them: it gives a good show to the fans and it’s a nice change from what we’ve seen in recent years.

In brief

– Speaking of the trade, indeed.

Los Angeles fans are on the road. https://t.co/xS08ArIZMH — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 2, 2025

– Makes sense.

#mnwild Ryan Hartman has been offered an in-person hearing by @NHLPlayerSafety for this “roughing” sequence last night. Offer of in-person hearing allows NHL to suspend for 5+ games. pic.twitter.com/EPKWEGlq1l — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 2, 2025

– Attention interested parties: