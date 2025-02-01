Top-5: Martin Necas scores his first goal with the Avalanche

Top-5: Martin Necas scores his first goal with the AvalancheMathis Therrien
Indeed, Necas made a superb rush and entry into the zone to then fire a quick shot that beat Joel Hofer, in the Avalanche’s 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues.
MARTIN NECAS
That’s his first goal with the @Avalanche! pic.twitter.com/DnEUuvCjQI
— NHL (@NHL) February 1, 2025
Jonathan Drouin bats one out of the air and into the net, giving Colorado the early lead!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/7iYvn6qOdh
— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 1, 2025
Jonathan Drouin again! Second goal of the game for Drouin, 3-0 Avalanche!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/mQS6aVVeG8
— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 1, 2025
The final time J.T. Miller walked into the Canucks dressing room before Vancouver’s game in Dallas. He would be dealt to the Rangers 25 minutes later. pic.twitter.com/a61M7VVxGg
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 1, 2025
Jason Robertson puts it home on the power play! pic.twitter.com/B7KJ6t5Hz8
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 1, 2025
They are still hot in the playoff race, thanks to three consecutive victories, including last night’s 3-2 overtime win against the Utah Hockey Club.
WHO ELSE BUT WERENSKI?
Zach Werenski makes no mistake on a 2-on-0 in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/JZHEGx5R0q
— NHL (@NHL) February 1, 2025
The Canadiens therefore preferred Mesar over Kulich, and let’s just say that today, this doesn’t reflect well for the Tricolore.
Moreover, last night, Kulich scored two goals, including the winning goal in the Sabres’ 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators.
Absolute LASER from Kulich pic.twitter.com/UZ7KiU9UoB
— The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) February 1, 2025
Jiri Kulich pots one late in third to give the Buffalo the lead! pic.twitter.com/t32AtkWIDA
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 1, 2025
Overtime
– Here are all the results from last night.
The @BlueJacketsNHL capped off Friday night with their second overtime win in as many days.#NHLStats: https://t.co/D3L658vbAp pic.twitter.com/sjORkSG3IS
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 1, 2025
– On the agenda today in the NHL: nine games.