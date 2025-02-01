Top-5: Martin Necas scores his first goal with the Avalanche

Credit: We had four games last night in the National Hockey League, with eight teams in action. Each game brought us some great highlights. Here is a recap. 1. Martin Necas scores his first goal with the Avalanche After Mikko Rantanen on Thursday night with the Carolina Hurricanes, Martin Necas also scored his first goal with […]

We had four games last night in the National Hockey League, with eight teams in action.Each game brought us some great highlights.Here is a recap.After Mikko Rantanen on Thursday night with the Carolina Hurricanes, Martin Necas also scored his first goal with his new team, opening his account with the Colorado Avalanche in style last night.

Indeed, Necas made a superb rush and entry into the zone to then fire a quick shot that beat Joel Hofer, in the Avalanche’s 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

A beautiful goal that now allows Necas to tally five points (one goal and four assists) in four games since arriving in Colorado.It is also worth noting that in this 5-0 victory for the Avalanche, Jonathan Drouin also shone, as he recorded three points, including two goals.The Quebecer is now producing at a rate of one point per game, as he has 20 points in 20 games this season.After weeks of rumors, the Vancouver Canucks finally traded J.T. Miller.The star forward was traded to the New York Rangers in exchange among other players for Filip Chytil. , just before their game against the Dallas Stars.Miller was traded just minutes after arriving at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.In short, the Canucks played their first game without Miller, and unfortunately for them, it ended in defeat.The Stars won 5-3, while only managing 16 shots on goal against Thatcher Demko.Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz had a good time.In contrast to the Montreal Canadiens, the Columbus Blue Jackets have not slowed their impressive pace.

They are still hot in the playoff race, thanks to three consecutive victories, including last night’s 3-2 overtime win against the Utah Hockey Club.

The Blue Jackets came back from behind last night, and they managed to grab two very important points, bringing them to 59 points now, placing them as the first wildcard team.The CH has 53 points to give you an idea, with one game less played.It was Zach Werenski who secured the victory for the Blue Jackets in overtime.Does this name ring a bell?If I mention the end of the first round of the 2022 draft.In fact, Kulich is the forward who was drafted just two spots after Filip Mesar (26th overall).

The Canadiens therefore preferred Mesar over Kulich, and let’s just say that today, this doesn’t reflect well for the Tricolore.

Mesar is producing at a fairly ordinary rate in the American League, while Kulich plays in the NHL and is on a good pace.

Moreover, last night, Kulich scored two goals, including the winning goal in the Sabres’ 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators.

This now brings him to 16 points, including 11 goals, in 37 games this season.The kind of young goal-scorer that the CH could really use.Kulich is only 20 years old I remind you.

