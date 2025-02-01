The Canadiens recall Logan Mailloux and Owen Beck

The Canadiens are currently in California as they will play three games in the West.

However, before the trip, the club did not recall any players, meaning there were no extra skaters with the team…

The Canadiens have recalled forward Owen Beck and defenseman Logan Mailloux from the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have recalled forward Owen Beck and defenseman Logan Mailloux from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/mFIBc0rkjI — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 1, 2025

But that has just changed: Logan Mailloux and Owen Beck have been recalled by the big club.In fact, these are not particularly surprising recalls. The club needed to have extra players for the trip, and the two young players are going to California for the AHL All-Star Game.

It made sense… but the timing is peculiar.

Let’s remember that the Canadiens are not playing today (they play tomorrow at 4 PM), but the Rocket is playing. That means the guys won’t be able to play in Laval today… which puts the Rocket in a funny situation.

It’s going to take some explanations. Why the recalls today? The two recalls put the Rocket in a bad position for the 3 PM game. Only 11 forwards on hand, and 5 defensemen unless Trudeau is able to play. The team sent Alex back… https://t.co/cw2KYmoUH4 — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 1, 2025

The club could very well be forced to play with 11 forwards and 5 defensemen, which is not ideal.It should also be noted that the two guys are still in Quebec at the moment. They were not recalled just because they are already with the rest of the team in Anaheim and the Canadiens wanted to give them a chance to practice with the group today: the two were supposed to play this afternoon and leave for California afterward.

This is why the scenario of seeing the Canadiens not call them up tomorrow, let the two guys play in the All-Star Game on Monday and recall them officially on Tuesday made sense. But clearly, a different path has been chosen… which is more difficult to understand.

Does this have to do with the fact that a center (Jake Evans) and the two right-handed defensemen in town (Alexandre Carrier and David Savard) will not be practicing today due to a treatment day? If so, should we be worried about their status for tomorrow’s game? We know that often, guys who have a treatment day play the next day… but usually, there are still extra players just in case, which was not the case with the Canadiens before today’s recalls.

Alexandre Carrier, Jake Evans, and David Savard will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day). Alexandre Carrier, Jake Evans and David Savard will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 1, 2025

We will see if the two guys will play tomorrow… but the timing of their recall is quite interesting. That said, by recalling them before the Rocket’s game today, we avoid a scenario where one of the two young players (or both) would play three games in three days.

Usually, when you recall big prospects, it’s to get them playing… but in the context where the big club mainly needs extra players (and the Rocket doesn’t play again until Friday), it wouldn’t be the end of the world if they were in the stands for the three games in California.

Overtime

Let’s remember that the AHL Skills Competition takes place tomorrow evening, while the AHL All-Star Game will be held on Monday.

If they were recalled today, we can assume they won’t be at the skills competition tomorrow… but we will see if they will be sent back down to participate in the game on Monday… because otherwise, the poor social media manager of the Rocket is going to find the next few days long.